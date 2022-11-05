Read full article on original website
NW’s Jazz ensembles set to perform concert at The Pub
Northwest Missouri State University’s jazz ensembles are taking their instruments off campus to perform a fall concert at a Maryville hangout. The concert featuring Northwest’s Studio Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo begins at 7:30 pm, Monday, November 7, at The Pub. The performance groups are under the direction of Dr. William Richardson, a professor of music at Northwest.
Boil Advisory announced in Skidmore
Skidmore is under a boil advisory until further notice. The city staff was out of town all weekend when the leak on the old service line from the main at S. Orchard was reported. Please follow the City of Skidmore’s social media for updates or call City Hall.
Museum welcomes author
The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will host Author Ilene W. Devlin at 2 pm, Sunday, November 6. Devlin will be speaking on college, career, and love: Life in Maryville during World War II and will discuss her book, “Emma’s World,” a WWII memoir.
6th annual ‘Celebrate Agriculture Week’ comes to Northwest
Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing the role agriculture plays in its region with a week of activities now through November 5. “We host this week of events to focus on the importance of agriculture,” Dr. Rod Barr, the director of the school of agricultural sciences, said. “One percent of the population feeds 100 percent of the population, which is why we want to educate attendees of what is happening within the agricultural industry and the significance of the industry.”
Veterans Day ceremonies bestow honor to those who have served
This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Thursday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.
MHS speech and debate hosts 10 schools
Maryville High School Speech and Debate students hosted over 250 students at their annual Speech and Debate Tournament on October 28 – 29. Schools competing included Lafayette, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Platte County, Savannah, Smithville, St. Joseph Central and Staley. On Friday, students...
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
16-year-old Missouri girl injured when brakes on pickup fail
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy 1500 driven by a 16-year-old Jamesport girl was westbound on MO 6 one mile east of Gallatin. The brakes on the pickup failed. The...
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
FUMC continues fall festival
The First United Methodist Church, 102 North First Street, Maryville will once again have a Fall Festival “Homemade for you” from 7 to 11 am, Tuesday, November 8. This will be the last chance for buying quilt tickets. The tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held at 11 am.
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
Missouri man hospitalized after crash when he skips stop sign
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Garret A. Wait, 26, Greenwood, was southbound on MO 6 at Route DD two miles west of Gallatin. The driver failed...
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
Graham Lions Club hosts fish, chicken fry
The Graham Lions Club is serving at a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, November 5 at the community building in Graham. There will be carp, catfish, mountain oysters, chicken, salad and potatoes. Adults are $15 and age 11 and under are $5. For take-out orders call 660.254.0448. This is Missouri’s longest continuous running fish fry.
Heavy Rains Close Route DD in Savannah
SAVANNAH, MO – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have closed Andrew County Route DD from Route T in Savannah to Park Street. Two culverts on this section of roadway were recently replaced and continued heavy rains are washing away the rock fill. Crews anticipate reopening the roadway Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, after rain subsides and rock fill is replaced.
