Lowellville’s perfect season comes to an end

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville’s unbeaten season has ended at the hands of 10th-seeded Lucas.

The Rockets fell 35-25 Friday night in their round two playoff matchup.

Vinny Ballone and Braylen Dabney connected for two touchdown passes in the second half in a losing effort for the Rockets.

#10 Lucas (6-6) will take on #3 Danville (10-2) in round three next week.

Lowellville finishes the season with a record of 11-1.

