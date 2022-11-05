VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.

BURNHAM, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO