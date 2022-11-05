ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraltimes.org

Boys soccer wins first state championship

Naperville Central defeated Romeoville 1-0 in the IHSA State Championship on Nov. 5 at Hoffman Estates High School. The victory marked the first boys’ soccer state championship in Central’s history. The win capped off a one loss season for the Redhawks, only losing to Plainfield North. “It’s almost...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
The Spun

Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eater

Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday

CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
Chicago Journal

Man killed in drive-by on Kenwood sidewalk mid-afternoon

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed mid-afternoon yesterday as he walked down the sidewalk in Kenwood, authorities said. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon on the 4600 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in the affluent Kenwood neighborhood, out front of a condo building that last had units sold for around $500,000.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra

MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Hickory Farms opens temporary pop-up store in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Saturday, November 5, marked the grand opening of a new Hickory Farms store in Lansing. Located at 17643 Torrence Avenue, in what was once a Wolf Camera shop, Hickory Farms is a pop-up store, occupying the space only during the holiday shopping season.
LANSING, IL
trazeetravel.com

4 of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours

Want to add something new to your weekday routine? Check out some of these Chicago-based restaurants, hotels and bars offering great happy hour deals. These destinations also feature some exciting happy-hour deals in honor of National Happy Hour Day on Nov. 12. Situated 18 floors above Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, WoodWind...
CHICAGO, IL
proclaimerscv.com

Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago

A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
CHICAGO, IL
citizennewspapergroup.com

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
BURNHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy