'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
centraltimes.org
Boys soccer wins first state championship
Naperville Central defeated Romeoville 1-0 in the IHSA State Championship on Nov. 5 at Hoffman Estates High School. The victory marked the first boys’ soccer state championship in Central’s history. The win capped off a one loss season for the Redhawks, only losing to Plainfield North. “It’s almost...
Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral
Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
cwbchicago.com
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon arrested at River North McDonald’s
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly battering two security guards at a McDonald’s in River North early Friday morning, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. Chicago police responded to a business in the 600 block of North Clark to handle a call...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
Eater
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
cwbchicago.com
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Puttery Chicago nightclub with indoor mini-golf courses opens
A new type of nightclub is opening in Chicago. Besides cocktails, you can also enjoy a game of miniature golf!
Chicago Journal
Man killed in drive-by on Kenwood sidewalk mid-afternoon
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed mid-afternoon yesterday as he walked down the sidewalk in Kenwood, authorities said. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon on the 4600 block of S. Lake Park Avenue in the affluent Kenwood neighborhood, out front of a condo building that last had units sold for around $500,000.
fox32chicago.com
Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes. The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
WGNtv.com
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
WGNtv.com
What will be different if Daylight Saving Time is made permanent?
If they truly end daylight saving after this fallback this weekend, does that mean if we don’t spring forward, on the long days of June, it will not be light out until the 9 pm hour?. Sandy Koga, Glendale Heights. Dear Sandy,. If daylight saving time was to end...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
thelansingjournal.com
Hickory Farms opens temporary pop-up store in Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Saturday, November 5, marked the grand opening of a new Hickory Farms store in Lansing. Located at 17643 Torrence Avenue, in what was once a Wolf Camera shop, Hickory Farms is a pop-up store, occupying the space only during the holiday shopping season.
trazeetravel.com
4 of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours
Want to add something new to your weekday routine? Check out some of these Chicago-based restaurants, hotels and bars offering great happy hour deals. These destinations also feature some exciting happy-hour deals in honor of National Happy Hour Day on Nov. 12. Situated 18 floors above Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, WoodWind...
proclaimerscv.com
Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago
A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded outside nightclub
CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting at the River North nightclub came after a fight and occurred at about 2:10 a.m., WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group...
citizennewspapergroup.com
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
