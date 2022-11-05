ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.

