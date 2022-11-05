ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Canton cancer survivor Timmy Ward scores TD for Rutgers

Ward returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights. Canton cancer survivor Timmy Ward scores TD for Rutgers. Ward returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights. Pet of the Week: Morticia, Chemung County SPCA. Pet of the Week: Morticia, Chemung County SPCA. Odessa-Montour...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First Ever STIC Craft Fair

Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Little Blue Foot

November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot! Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten. He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed. Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing. If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you […]
NewsChannel 36

New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
BIG FLATS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22

Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
ELMIRA, NY
Times Leader

‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Meet Cora, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
High School Soccer PRO

Watkins Glen, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sauquoit Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Watkins Glen Senior High School on November 05, 2022, 11:00:00.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
BINGHAMTON, NY

