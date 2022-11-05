Read full article on original website
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Newest Wall of Stars Inductee
DeMauro's paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
WETM
Canton cancer survivor Timmy Ward scores TD for Rutgers
Ward returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights. Canton cancer survivor Timmy Ward scores TD for Rutgers. Ward returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights. Pet of the Week: Morticia, Chemung County SPCA. Pet of the Week: Morticia, Chemung County SPCA. Odessa-Montour...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Little Blue Foot
November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot! Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten. He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed. Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing. If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you […]
NewsChannel 36
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
A Letter of Gratitude to Hawk Morning Show Listeners
It's a running joke that because I've lasted with Glenn on the Hawk Morning Show years longer than any of his other partners I'm either a saint or a total glutton for punishment. In reality, although we poke at each other, Glenn is one of my longest friends. Also, I've...
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
Blue Raiders & Storm win sectional titles, Corning’s McKane shines
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Sectional champs were crowned and records were broken at the Section IV girls swimming championships on Saturday in Watkins Glen. The Horseheads girls swimming team won a Section IV Class A title with a score of 544.5. Corning finished in second place with a score of 431. Anna Lowe, Gabrielle […]
NewsChannel 36
Meet Cora, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.
NewsChannel 36
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
Watkins Glen, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
