ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Del Mar Beach closed after shark bites woman

By Moses Small
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvDoE_0izTJA0600

A Stretch of beach in Del Mar remains closed Friday evening after a swimmer was bitten by a shark.

It happened off Coast Blvd. near the Poseidon Seafood restaurant.

Lifeguards say the 50-year-old woman was waving her hands and screaming for help. She was rushed to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening bite to the upper thigh.

Chris Stromquist was surfing nearby Friday when a lifeguard told him he had to leave the water.
" I didn't see any signs," said Stromquist.

"Somebody getting bit, that gives you a reason to pause for sure."

He says the area is his go-to surf spot.

"I just had a baby recently so I've been out of the water for a while. I guess I was just too stoked to get in the water."

If you visit the beach this weekend, you'll see signs urging you to stay out of the water. The beach is closed for a mile in each direction from where the shark attacked until Sunday morning.

Lifeguards say juvenile white sharks, also called great white sharks, are relatively common in the area.

"I saw one a few months ago," said Stromquist. "It was about eight feet."

Del Mar's Chief Lifeguard says they interact with surfers and swimmers nearly every day, but it's extremely rare for them to bite people.

Lynn Kunkle has lived in Del Mar for more than 25 years, but he's never seen a shark attack like this.

"Gal came out of the water and they came out with one of the wheelchairs with rubber wheels," said Kunkle.

"They took her up in the parking lot and put her on the board and put her on an emergency vehicle. All I saw was a little blood on her leg."

Experts say you should always swim with a buddy. If you have any problems in the water, you should wave your arms in the air to get a lifeguard's attention.

ABC 10 News is working to get an update on the woman's condition.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy