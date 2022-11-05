Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
2 dead following Berea house fire
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fire that occurred in Madison County has claimed the lives of two individuals. Authorities said the house fire occurred on Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 the victims have been identified as 26-year-old...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tommy Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
fox56news.com
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school's response to suspected Nazi costume
Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago's South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over …. Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago's...
lakercountry.com
Adair crash sends one to hospital, another to jail
A vehicle versus tractor collision late last week in neighboring Adair County sent an Adair County man to the hospital with serious injuries and a Casey County man to jail, according to authorities. This past Thursday afternoon the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on KY 551...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
fox56news.com
Annual VA 5K benefits new fisher house
It was a record turnout at the 7th Annual VA 5K at the Lexington VA Health Care System on Leestown Road today. 445 people put on their running shoes and ran a little over three miles to raise money for veterans. Annual VA 5K benefits new fisher house. It was...
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools closed Monday due to widespread illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday. Widespread illness has caused FCPS to close down on Monday, according to FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. Deffendall confirmed both Monday and Tuesday are days off and are not NTI days. The FCPS custodial staff will take...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County band ready for Macy's Day Parade
The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. Breeders’ cup boosts local economy. After two pandemic years, the Breeders'...
935wain.com
Adair County Man Airlifted To UofL, Casey County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 3:12 pm, Adair County 911 received a call of injury accident near the Adair/Casey County line on KY 551. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tracy McCarrol and Sheriff Josh Brockman found that a 2013 Toyota truck, being operated by Anthony Wolford of Casey County, attempted to pass Gerry Wethington of Adair County, who was operating a 3390 Ford Tractor.
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
fox56news.com
Suspect in Crystal Rogers case files to open day care
A suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers files to open day care in Bardstown. Suspect in Crystal Rogers case files to open day …. A suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers files to open day care in Bardstown. WATCH: FOX 56 at the Breeders’ Cup. Breeders' Cup...
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
Wave 3
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
WKYT 27
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
