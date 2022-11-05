Communities Working Together Awards seeks nominations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments looks to recognize an individual in the community who demonstrates leadership in working across jurisdictional boundaries that improve and strengthen the region.

The Communities Working Together Award was created to honor the memory of Neil Levy, the mayor of Woodland Park who died in August 2020. He exemplified the qualities that the award recognizes, like listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.

Former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen was named the inaugural recipient in 2020 and Park County Commissioner and PPACG Board Secretary Dick Elsner was honored in 2021.

The nomination form, criteria and process are available at ppacg.org/communities-working-together and is open to any member of the region. The PPACG Board of Directors will appoint a review committee at its Nov. 9 meeting and recognize this year’s recipient at its Dec. 14, 2022, meeting.

Nominations are now open and will close on Nov. 20.

