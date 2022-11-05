PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last year Penn Trafford and Pine-Richland met in the WPIAL Class-5A semifinals, and it was Penn-Trafford who sent the Rams home with a loss, en route to their WPIAL Championship. However, last year the Warriors were the No. 2 seed, and Pine-Richland was the No. 3 seed. This year, PR moved up to the No. 2 seed, while P-T was down at No. 7 as they met a round earlier, in the quarterfinals. The higher seed won out in the second straight year as Pine-Richland (8-3) knocked off Penn Trafford (6-5), 31-17 on Friday night.

RICHLAND, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO