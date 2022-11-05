ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Rodney Gallagher Continues to “Check Boxes” at Laurel Highlands

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Laurel Highlands dominated West Allegheny 44-15 in the opening round of the Class-4A WPIAL Playoffs on Friday night. This victory has increased meaning for Laurel Highlands. This is the Mustang’s first home playoff victory in school history. It is the school’s second overall playoff victory after defeating Beaver in the opening round a year ago. In many ways, this victory “checks another box.”
UNIONTOWN, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

McKeesport Routs Mars, 43-0 to Advance in WPIAL Playoffs

MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport (10-1) made quick work out of Mars (6-5) on Friday night at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers put the mercy rule into effect by the end of the second quarter and went on to win 43-0. The Tigers will face Armstrong next Friday night in the second round of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pine-Richland Gets Revenge for 2021 Elimination, Knocks Off Penn-Trafford, 31-17

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last year Penn Trafford and Pine-Richland met in the WPIAL Class-5A semifinals, and it was Penn-Trafford who sent the Rams home with a loss, en route to their WPIAL Championship. However, last year the Warriors were the No. 2 seed, and Pine-Richland was the No. 3 seed. This year, PR moved up to the No. 2 seed, while P-T was down at No. 7 as they met a round earlier, in the quarterfinals. The higher seed won out in the second straight year as Pine-Richland (8-3) knocked off Penn Trafford (6-5), 31-17 on Friday night.
RICHLAND, PA
d9and10sports.com

McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A

It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round

A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
ROCHESTER, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy