ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, MD

Maryland authorities investigating why a teacher falsely reported multiple stabbings at a school before taking a class of students off campus

By Amanda Musa
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 54

alphalaydie
2d ago

Sounds like the teacher had a break with reality. Paranoia maybe. Could be a natural mental imbalance or drugs. Who knows. Scariest part in this story is that somehow she got 20+ kids out of school with NO ONE stopping her with questions. That needs to be addressed.

Reply(2)
33
pork chop
2d ago

bad enough we don't have enough teachers and some of the ones we have are 2 types of crazy ,eerie quiet CAUSE PEOPLE ARE LEARNING FOR ONCE!🤦

Reply(1)
14
Justme
2d ago

Something doesn't make sense 🤔. I hope there is a valid reason, other than mental health issues. The children could have been in a lot of danger.

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation

There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Five found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
LA PLATA, MD
iheart.com

Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
OXON HILL, MD
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report

New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Harford County deputies find skimming devices that steal bank card information, warn public

BALTIMORE -- Sheriff's deputies are ringing a "public warning" alarm after finding three covert devices designed to skim the information off of bank cards in Harford County, according to authorities.Deputies found the skimming devices at two different sale terminals and one was installed at a bank ATM, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader, according to authorities.That's how they are able to steal a person's card information and PIN code and use them to make fraudulent purchases, deputies said.A person can identify a skimming device by noting if it feels wiggly or detachable, if the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint, and if the keys have an unusual thickness to them, according to authorities.Other giveaway details include keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed. Perhaps there will be a wider space below the keys or maybe the machine will have wider borders overall, deputies said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy