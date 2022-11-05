Think you got the wrong ballot in Nashville? Here's what you can do

The Nashville election made a big mistake that led the Davidson County Election Commission to have to address 438 bad ballots.

The Secretary of State's office said Friday that those who believed they received a bad ballot have some recourse.

Now, you don't have to wonder if you were one of the mistaken ballots; you can know. The Davidson County Election Commission has released a list of early voters who received an incorrect ballot and may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. Click on the link to check if you're one of these 438 voters.

If you have already voted and were one of those on the misassigned list, you may cast a provisional ballot at the Davidson County Election Commission, which is at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. These special ballots will only be available at the Election Commission office, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The provisional ballot will be for the races in misassigned voters' correct state and federal congressional districts only, and they will only be counted in the event of a contested election. Voters will receive their special ballots in a personalized envelope after presenting photo ID.

If you have not voted, you should vote at your assigned precinct. If you have been misassigned, you will vote on a paper ballot using the yellow envelope that will contain the correct ballot choices.

If you have questions about these procedures, you may contact the Davidson County Election Commission at nashville.gov/vote or 615-862-8800.

