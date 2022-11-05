ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Jayson Tatum pours in 36 points as Celtics avenge loss to Bulls

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361yvK_0izTIW4D00

Jayson Tatum ran up a team-high 36 points, Sam Hauser and Derrick White buried key fourth-quarter 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics avenged a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls with a 123-119 home-court win on Friday.

Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 16 for the Celtics, who had lost three of their previous four, including a 120-102 setback at Chicago on Oct. 24.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-best 46 points in defeat for the Bulls, who led by as many as eight late in the first quarter before gradually watching their two-game winning streak end.

The visitors were within 93-87 entering the final period before they went more than four minutes without a point.

Meanwhile, Hauser buried his 3-pointer, sandwiched by hoops from Tatum and Grant Williams, as the Celtics used a 7-0 run to go up 100-87.

The Bulls never caught up, but a 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic got them as close as 109-103 with 4:10 to play. When Vucevic sank another trey a little more than two minutes later, suddenly it was just a four-point game with 1:55 to go.

DeRozan continued a busy night at the free-throw line by making a pair to close the gap to 114-112 with 1:24 remaining, but White nailed his back-breaking 3-pointer on Boston’s next possession to give the Celtics a late cushion.

Both Tatum and DeRozan padded their point totals with big games at the free-throw line, Tatum going 17-for-20 and DeRozan 20-for-22.

The difference was that the Celtics were awarded 19 other foul shots, making 15, while the Bulls got to the line just three more times, hitting two.

Tatum also found time for team-high totals in rebounds (12) and assists (six). The double-double was his second in a row and third of the season.

Marcus Smart added 12 points and Al Horford 11 for the Celtics, who took advantage of 17 Chicago turnovers to accumulate 21 of their points.

DeRozan shot 13-for-23 for the Bulls, who lost despite hitting at a 51.8 percent clip. The Celtics weren’t far behind at 49.4 percent.

Vucevic finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago, while Zach LaVine chipped in with 16 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 11.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points. Boston shot 13 for 27 from long distance in the first half and then went 14 for 24 over the last two quarters. “We got a really good team who can really shoot the ball,” Brown said. “When we give each other the correct spacing and we get going like we did tonight, a lot of shots can fall.”
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss

Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy