ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

How does voting for a write-in candidate work?

By Larry Seward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtdwO_0izTISXJ00

Kentucky voters choosing to write in candidates better choose someone who filed for election.

"If they're not a filed write-in candidate we don't even look at them," Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen, a Republican who is running unopposed for re-election.

In Campbell County, every ballot and every race has blank space for voters to write in candidates. However, state law requires write-in candidates to file for election and pay $50.

"The legislature decided this was the way the board of elections is going to work and that's what we do," Jack Snodgrass, a Democrat, former county clerk and member of the board of elections, said.

Since the filing deadline fell after the county printed ballots, every race has room for voters to write in someone's name. However, only the U.S. Senate, Alexandria City Council and Mentor City Commission races have valid options. Poll workers keep a list with the names of write-in candidates who filed at every precinct. By state law, they can only share it if voters ask, Luersen and members of the bipartisan county board of elections said.

"Most people don't understand the entire (election) process," Luersen said. "I didn't understand it before I was elected and there's a lot of moving parts and everything is done to ensure the integrity of the election."

One voter, though, noticed a trend and emailed WCPO 9 News concerned that some races named just the Republican candidate and did not designate a party for the write-in option.

The ballots also include at least two races, 3rd Magisterial District Constable and Justice of the Peace, involving one candidate from the Democratic party where the write-in option does not designate a party for any candidate.

Board members who are already sorting absentee ballots and preparing them to be counted on election night said they field plenty of questions.

"Almost daily people just want to know," Snodgrass said. "Some people want to know for knowledge's sake. Some people want to know in case they get a chance to complain."

Others look forward to a smooth and fair election.

READ MORE
EXPLAINER: What are the two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky this November?
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
'I think 2020 changed everything': Election workers dispel threats, misinformation

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Six candidates running for three seats on the Boone County Board of Education

There are currently three seats up for elections on the Boone County Board of Education with six candidates running. Three incumbents are facing three challengers. In Kentucky, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms with elections occurring every two years. On most boards, the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect

DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
DAYTON, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

Racist letter sparks conversations about hate crimes at UC

Logan Johnson, graduate student trustee for the University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees (BOT), Wednesday posted a letter on Instagram received by her academic advisor, Antar A. Tichavakunda, expressing vehemently racist and genocidal views, sparking university-wide shock and condemnation. The letter had repeated use of the N-word and other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties can dispose of their household hazards for free at this event. Items accepted:. Antifreeze. Batteries (all types) Corrosives/Flammables (fuel, kerosene, etc.) Electronics. Ink...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy