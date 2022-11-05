Read full article on original website
One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day
Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
Statewide Amendment 10 is companion to proposed recompilation of Alabama Constitution
Statewide Amendment 10 that will appear on ballots throughout Alabama on Tuesday is a companion to the proposal for the Alabama Constitution of 2022, which voters will also see on their ballots. Voters will decide whether to ratify the Constitution of 2022, which is a recompiled version of the Alabama...
Alabama Secretary of State predicts 45-50% voter turnout for Election Day
It's the final weekend before Tuesday's general election. Secretary of State John Merrill believes that voter apathy may deplete turnout Tuesday. With this not being a presidential election year and without a lot of hotly contested races, Merrill's predicts only 45 to 50 percent of Alabama's 3-million registered voters are going to the polls Tuesday.
Here’s when polls open on Election Day and where your polling place is in Alabama
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Polls will open at 7 a.m. across the state on Tuesday. You can find your polling place here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Sample ballots can be...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Amendment 8 would put private sewer systems in Shelby County under state regulation
Statewide Amendment 8 that voters across Alabama will see on their ballots Tuesday applies only to Shelby County and concerns sewer service for residents in the north part of the county along the U.S. 280 corridor. Amendment 8 would place certain privately owned sewer systems that serve the area under...
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
Alabama Amendment 7 clarifies economic development spending for cities, counties
Statewide Amendment 7 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday would bring uniformity to how cities and counties can use public funds to help promote economic development. It would be the latest in a series of revisions to a prohibition in Alabama Constitution’s of 1901. Section 94 of the Constitution prohibits cities and counties from lending credit or granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities.
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?
More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
Alabama officials and residents have fifth largest age gap in the US, study says
Alabama elected officials and residents have an average difference of 26.8 years, a new study found. Alabama’s governor and congresspeople have an average age of 66.6, while the average age of residents is 39.8 years old. Coventry Direct, a life insurance company, compiled a list of governors and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and compared their ages to the average age of residents, based on census data.
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate and party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
Breaking down Amendment 6: How can municipalities use tax dollars
Amendment 6 is all about how tax dollars can and can't be used by local governments, and whether they have to take on debt for new projects.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten amendments will also be on the ballot for voters...
28 Alabama cities submit medical marijuana ordinances and resolutions to state board
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has received an ordinance or resolution from 28 Alabama cities and counties to allow the sale of medical marijuana in their community. The latest resolution to pass was Northport, Alabama on October 24th. Below is the list of cities and counties that have submitted resolutions...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
How to find your polling place in Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters face big decisions in the upcoming midterm elections. As the November 8 election draws closer, it’s important to know where to go to cast your ballot. Your polling place is based on where your home is located. To find your polling place, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website […]
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
