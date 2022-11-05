ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WPMI

One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day

Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
WPMI

Alabama Secretary of State predicts 45-50% voter turnout for Election Day

It's the final weekend before Tuesday's general election. Secretary of State John Merrill believes that voter apathy may deplete turnout Tuesday. With this not being a presidential election year and without a lot of hotly contested races, Merrill's predicts only 45 to 50 percent of Alabama's 3-million registered voters are going to the polls Tuesday.
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 7 clarifies economic development spending for cities, counties

Statewide Amendment 7 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday would bring uniformity to how cities and counties can use public funds to help promote economic development. It would be the latest in a series of revisions to a prohibition in Alabama Constitution’s of 1901. Section 94 of the Constitution prohibits cities and counties from lending credit or granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities.
wbrc.com

State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
AL.com

Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?

More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
AL.com

Alabama officials and residents have fifth largest age gap in the US, study says

Alabama elected officials and residents have an average difference of 26.8 years, a new study found. Alabama’s governor and congresspeople have an average age of 66.6, while the average age of residents is 39.8 years old. Coventry Direct, a life insurance company, compiled a list of governors and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and compared their ages to the average age of residents, based on census data.
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten amendments will also be on the ballot for voters...
WKRG News 5

How to find your polling place in Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters face big decisions in the upcoming midterm elections. As the November 8 election draws closer, it’s important to know where to go to cast your ballot. Your polling place is based on where your home is located. To find your polling place, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website […]
