Read full article on original website
Dave L
1d ago
Pete can't do his job & he is promoting another person that has failed at her job. Whitmer is all in for the Biden agenda.. Ask yourself, are you better off in the last two years.. answe, hell NO...
Reply
35
Grandma B
2d ago
Whitmer needs to be on trial for putting covid infected people in nursing homes with those who are the most vulnerable. Where was the common sense in this decision?
Reply(6)
33
B Arthur
19h ago
The only thing this guy knows about transportation is that he’s been rear-ended more times than he can count
Reply(3)
18
Related
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan governor candidates Dixon, Whitmer make final pitch to voters
(FOX 2) - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon honed in on...
fox2detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer makes final pitch before election day
The Michigan governor is making her final pitch for why voters should cast their ballot for her after a long-fought campaign season. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her seat against Republican Tudor Dixon.
Tv20detroit.com
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
Tuesday's midterm election has many Michigan voters feeling anxious
Anticipation ahead of a general election has largely given way to trepidation, and Tuesday's midterm vote in Michigan is no exception. "There's anxiety on all sides," said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. That's natural, he said, in the first national election following a 2020...
Detroit News
Tuesday's Michigan election could spark 'unprecedented' fights over ballots, canvassing
Battles over voter registration, absentee ballots and election equipment are expected to intensify Tuesday in Michigan two years after supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump lodged a months-long campaign challenging the results of the presidential election. Clerks, lawyers and poll challengers said they're ready for what lies ahead and...
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
Pence, Buttigieg stump for West Michigan candidates before Election Day
Both Pete Buttigieg and Mike Pence — both Hoosiers — say they are confident that Election Day will go their parties' ways.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
Tudor Dixon spent upwards of $5,000 on luxury clothes with campaign funds, complaint alleges
LANSING, Mich. — A new complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party alleges Tudor Dixon spent more than $5,000 on luxury clothing in August, a move state Democrats say is against campaign finance laws. “Any personal use of funds, you know, to pay for clothing, to pay for a...
fox2detroit.com
Campaign trail heats up with Dixon, Whitmer making stops across SE Michigan in race for governor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - As November 8th draws closer Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates refuse to slow down. On Friday GOP candidate Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hit the campaign trail looking to secure their base and win over undecided voters. "I don’t care how loud you are, I...
Arab American News
Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote
Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion
Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers
Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
For our descendants: Michigan tribe won’t give up fight for federal recognition
There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. But for some reason, the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians isn’t one of them.
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Michigan's voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will have the opportunity to vote for candidates running for a number of offices. They’ll also have the chance to vote on three different proposals.
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Comments / 29