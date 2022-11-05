ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 29

Dave L
1d ago

Pete can't do his job & he is promoting another person that has failed at her job. Whitmer is all in for the Biden agenda.. Ask yourself, are you better off in the last two years.. answe, hell NO...

Reply
35
Grandma B
2d ago

Whitmer needs to be on trial for putting covid infected people in nursing homes with those who are the most vulnerable. Where was the common sense in this decision?

Reply(6)
33
B Arthur
19h ago

The only thing this guy knows about transportation is that he’s been rear-ended more times than he can count

Reply(3)
18
Related
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote

Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion

Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers

Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy