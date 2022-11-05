Read full article on original website
Hubbard fundraiser supports women with rare disorders
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked the 20th year of the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard’s beef stew fundraiser. Fourteen pots of stew served around 340 people. Some of the funds went to support Kristina Bayus, who is struggling with several rare disorders. Bayus recently had surgery in Germany to help improve her condition.
Boardman event raises funds for teens too old for foster care
In Ohio about 1,000 teens in foster care age out of the system each year without ever finding a forever home. Too often they don't have the tools they need to become successful adults. But a local non-profit is working to build a place where these teens can go to...
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
Moab House hosts holiday fundraiser event
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House held its second annual fundraiser on Saturday. The community gathered at Rush Church in Boardman to enjoy fun holiday games and activities. The community came out and enjoyed fun holiday games and activities to raise awareness and money for the Moab House.
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day at mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday. Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall. The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to debut at Valley theater
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A debut performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will happen next month on the Main Street Theater stage in Columbiana. Indigo Family Theater is producing the play with showings on December 9-10 and 16-17 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on December 11 and 18.
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive
(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
Stand Down event sees needs of vets addressed
BUTLER TWP — Veterans of all ages, backgrounds and military branches swarmed the General Butler Vagabonds Center on Friday morning to learn about services that may assist them, collect giveaways and enjoy a delicious hot meal. The 7th annual Stand Down event saw the huge banquet hall off Whitestown...
Late YSU professor to be honored
Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale's artwork.
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year. A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid...
Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case
A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
CJ the therapy dog brings 'smiles and laughs' to first responders
DORMONT, Pa. — Back in March,Pittsburgh's Action News 4 introduced you to a 15-week-old puppy with bright eyes and a bright future. First responders in the South Hills welcomed CJ, an Australian shepherd poodle to their station with a special mission to help first responders deal with the stress of their work and to help members of the community they serve.
Warren mission needs turkeys to provide annual meal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be the beginning of November, but the Warren Family Mission is already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. The staff is busy gathering all the supplies for the mission’s first in-person Thanksgiving Community Dinner since before the pandemic. The mission is still in...
Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
Geauga County Sheriff’s dispatcher helps save life in asthma emergency
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Christina Lamtman understands the nature of the job is primarily anonymous and most times without an absolute answer or resolution to the problem once the incoming call ends. As Lamtman puts it, it is like reading a book but the last chapter is missing.
COVID again: Mahoning, Trumbull counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
