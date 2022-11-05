Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
Federal appeals court nixes investigation into complaints against Ky. Supreme Court candidate
The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said Friday that the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission couldn’t investigate complaints against Joseph Fischer, who is running for the state Supreme Court in the 6th District. The commission could take the case to the United States Supreme Court, but...
Four candidates in running for two state Supreme Court judgeships
The eight-county regional judicial district will have two judges — one a Monroe County Family Court judge and the other a Yates County Court judge — vying with two criminal defense lawyers from Monroe County for two open judgeships. The two judges — Yates County Court Judge Jason Cook and Monroe Family Court Judge James Vazzana — both have experience in Supreme Court as acting state Supreme Court justices. The two criminal defense lawyers — Roman...
Committee expresses concern about partisanship in ‘constitutionally nonpartisan’ Supreme Court race
The Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, which in August warned about partisanship in nonpartisan judicial elections, is freshly concerned because a candidate for a state Supreme Court seat has scheduled a day-long tour with the congressman whose district includes the entire Supreme Court district. State Rep. Joseph Fischer has announced...
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
"Absurd": Experts say Clarence Thomas "giving the finger to the court" by blocking Graham subpoena
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the lower court that issued the original ruling, paused the order for Graham...
Justice Kagan Hands Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward ‘Shadow Docket’ Win by Blocking Jan. 6 Committee from Obtaining Phone Records
Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to stop the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack from obtaining her phone records. In a quick turn of events, Justice Elena Kagan granted a brief reprieve. In the emergency application,...
SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case
Siding with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept an application by former president Donald Trump to vacate a circuit court ruling connected to a search executed at Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the application with Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 4. The U.S. Department...
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
Judge: ‘Rough’ day in court
WAUKESHA — Frustrations continued to run high in the courtroom on day 15 of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial, with the defendant in and out of an alternate courtroom several times for his conduct, the judge cutting off his examination of witnesses, and Brooks all but accusing police of perjury and the judge of having a financial interest in the case, with the judge saying the case has been the most challenging of her career.
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
Jim Obergefell's Supreme Court case helped legalize same-sex marriage 7 years ago. Now, he could become the only openly gay member of Ohio's state House.
Running for office for the first time, Obergefell counts Rick Hodges — his opponent in the 2015 Supreme Court case — as a supporter of his campaign.
Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion with dissent
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday issued her first opinion since joining the Supreme Court, writing a dissent over the court’s refusal to hear an appeal from a death row inmate. Jackson, the nation’s first Black female justice and the court’s only former public defender, expressed her view in...
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
