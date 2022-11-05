WAUKESHA — Frustrations continued to run high in the courtroom on day 15 of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial, with the defendant in and out of an alternate courtroom several times for his conduct, the judge cutting off his examination of witnesses, and Brooks all but accusing police of perjury and the judge of having a financial interest in the case, with the judge saying the case has been the most challenging of her career.

