ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat and Chronicle

Four candidates in running for two state Supreme Court judgeships

The eight-county regional judicial district will have two judges — one a Monroe County Family Court judge and the other a Yates County Court judge — vying with two criminal defense lawyers from Monroe County for two open judgeships. The two judges — Yates County Court Judge Jason Cook and Monroe Family Court Judge James Vazzana — both have experience in Supreme Court as acting state Supreme Court justices. The two criminal defense lawyers — Roman...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Committee expresses concern about partisanship in ‘constitutionally nonpartisan’ Supreme Court race

The Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, which in August warned about partisanship in nonpartisan judicial elections, is freshly concerned because a candidate for a state Supreme Court seat has scheduled a day-long tour with the congressman whose district includes the entire Supreme Court district. State Rep. Joseph Fischer has announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judge: ‘Rough’ day in court

WAUKESHA — Frustrations continued to run high in the courtroom on day 15 of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial, with the defendant in and out of an alternate courtroom several times for his conduct, the judge cutting off his examination of witnesses, and Brooks all but accusing police of perjury and the judge of having a financial interest in the case, with the judge saying the case has been the most challenging of her career.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Hill

Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion with dissent

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday issued her first opinion since joining the Supreme Court, writing a dissent over the court’s refusal to hear an appeal from a death row inmate. Jackson, the nation’s first Black female justice and the court’s only former public defender, expressed her view in...
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy