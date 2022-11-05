ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Just days after vehicle crashes through building, Big Mill restaurant reopens; owner says SUV was going 50 mph

Brad Ziegler is convinced that a German stonemason a century ago saved lives at his Lawrence restaurant last Friday. Ziegler got a call from the manager at his Big Mill restaurant saying that a vehicle had crashed through the storefront of the restaurant at the corner of Ninth and Mississippi streets. When Ziegler arrived on scene, a simple thought went through his mind.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety

A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day

The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends

Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Environmental advocate says road project in Douglas County’s next Capital Improvement Plan could have ‘cascading consequences’

As the Douglas County Commission prepares to vote on its next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, local advocacy groups are voicing concerns about the potential environmental consequences of one of the road projects in the plan. The Sustainability Action Network, the Lawrence Sunrise Movement and Lawrence Ecology Teams United...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024

Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures

The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former Jayhawk Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi, a former star distance runner at the University of Kansas, made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Both of Kenya, Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi won the women’s race on an unseasonably warm...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas RB Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas running back Devin Neal’s monster performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State earned him the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday. Neal, who hails from Lawrence, finished with 324 combined yards in a 37-16 victory that made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas defeats Omaha 89-64 in season opener

One year after sitting out the season opener because of a suspension, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson got the 2022-23 season off to a roaring start, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists to help lead No. 5 Kansas past Omaha 89-64 Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

William Meeks

Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will be 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy