LJWORLD
Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
LJWORLD
Just days after vehicle crashes through building, Big Mill restaurant reopens; owner says SUV was going 50 mph
Brad Ziegler is convinced that a German stonemason a century ago saved lives at his Lawrence restaurant last Friday. Ziegler got a call from the manager at his Big Mill restaurant saying that a vehicle had crashed through the storefront of the restaurant at the corner of Ninth and Mississippi streets. When Ziegler arrived on scene, a simple thought went through his mind.
LJWORLD
Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety
A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
LJWORLD
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
LJWORLD
Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive
The Douglas County Commission at its meeting Wednesday will consider whether to adopt a draft version of the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and building a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The proposed CIP calls for $9 million...
LJWORLD
Business leaders push for city ordinance that would prohibit camping in downtown as homeless concerns grow
An ordinance to prohibit the homeless from camping in downtown Lawrence continues to be pushed for after a two-hour meeting between business and city leaders on Monday left unresolved downtown safety concerns. About 60 people attended a Downtown Lawrence Inc. meeting on Monday morning, with several business owners saying their...
LJWORLD
Environmental advocate says road project in Douglas County’s next Capital Improvement Plan could have ‘cascading consequences’
As the Douglas County Commission prepares to vote on its next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, local advocacy groups are voicing concerns about the potential environmental consequences of one of the road projects in the plan. The Sustainability Action Network, the Lawrence Sunrise Movement and Lawrence Ecology Teams United...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to hire more staff to support campsite for those experiencing homelessness
Lawrence business owners, residents, social service providers and people experiencing homelessness spoke to city leaders Tuesday evening about the city’s response to homelessness and the management of a camp in North Lawrence. During the public comment portion of the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting Tuesday, commissioners heard from about 20...
LJWORLD
Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024
Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures
The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LJWORLD
Kansas women’s basketball program lands commitment from local 5-star prospect S’Mya Nichols
The Kansas women’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from five-star prospect S’Mya Nichols from nearby Shawnee Mission West High School. Nichols announced her decision to join the Jayhawks in a video she put out on her social media channels on Tuesday evening. She picked KU over...
LJWORLD
Douglas County voters approve expanding the Douglas County Commission from 3 members to 5
In Tuesday’s general election, Douglas County voted to add two more County Commission districts, increasing the size of the county’s governing body from three seats to five. As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with about 60% of precincts reporting, 18,631 votes were in favor of the ballot question, good...
LJWORLD
KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener
The Kansas women’s basketball team’s veteran backcourt of Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter picked up right where they left off last season, delivering when it counted, to help push KU past Jacksonville, 72-61, in a closer-than-hoped-for season opener on Wednesday night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson joined them in...
LJWORLD
Former Jayhawk Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
NEW YORK (AP) — Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi, a former star distance runner at the University of Kansas, made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Both of Kenya, Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi won the women’s race on an unseasonably warm...
LJWORLD
Kansas RB Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Kansas running back Devin Neal’s monster performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State earned him the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday. Neal, who hails from Lawrence, finished with 324 combined yards in a 37-16 victory that made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season.
LJWORLD
Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially added three prospects in the Class of 2023 to the roster for next season on Wednesday, when Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson signed their letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. According to 247 Sports, the...
LJWORLD
Kansas defeats Omaha 89-64 in season opener
One year after sitting out the season opener because of a suspension, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson got the 2022-23 season off to a roaring start, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists to help lead No. 5 Kansas past Omaha 89-64 Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It...
LJWORLD
William Meeks
Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will be 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
