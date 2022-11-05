At 3 a.m. on June 23, Kathryn Sanders went to the ER in Missoula, MT, worried about the sharp pain she was experiencing on her right side. "I was cramping and was definitely in pain, similar to period cramps," she says. At the hospital, she was given a pregnancy test, which was positive, then an ultrasound. "During the ultrasound, the doctor came in and told me, basically in one breath: 'You're pregnant, it's ectopic, it's dangerous, it's not viable, we need to operate.'" By 7 a.m., Sanders was having surgery to remove the ectopic pregnancy and her right fallopian tube.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO