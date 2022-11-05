ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins

The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
Greenwich Scouting Camporee at Tod’s Point Benefits from Gorgeous Weather

Greenwich Boy Scouts had their camporee at Tod’s Point for the first time since the 1990s. What is a camporee? It’s is a fun weekend filled with skill competitions and the opportunity to meet Scouts from nearby troops. The Saturday morning activity included a weeding and seeding service project on what was once the grounds of J. Kennedy Tod‘s mansion.
Niemynski: Lopez knows the issues facing our town

I’m writing to you about a local Candidate for State Representative in the upcoming November election, Ed Lopez. Ed was elected to the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting in 2017 and is currently serving his third term. Given Ed’s understanding of Town Government through his time spent on the Representative Town Meeting, he knows the issues facing our Town, which are mostly the same as those affecting our State…growing the economy, strengthening public safety, improving our public school education, and maintaining local zoning control.
FRANTZ: Lopez is a Shining Star in This Election Season

There has been a lot of noise this election season – easy to get bogged down by it and miss the shining stars. One of them is Ed Lopez. I first met Ed Lopez on an RTM committee. He worked behind the scenes humbly and diligently, never needing the credit, just doing what was needed. Since then, we have collaborated on a few projects and we worked together on Fred Camillo’s campaign. I continue to be impressed by his dedication, his work ethic and his willingness to step in and help.
Kowalski, Rabin, Von Braun: The Peter Sherr We Know

Submitted Karen Kowalski, Lauren Rabin and Peter Von Braun – Current and Former Members of the Greenwich Board of Education. When you first meet Peter Sherr, you’re struck by his warm nature and confident handshake. Like many other Greenwich parents, Sherr is a busy person – Dad of 3 kids, leader of a software company, community volunteer, and until last year longtime BoE member. But he’s always pausing to listen to what a parent or neighbor has to say.
MEDHURST: In The 151st District The Choice Is Clear.

We deserve to be represented in Hartford by those who reflect our values: integrity, humility, thoughtfulness, and respect for others. In the 151st District, that choice is clear. Hector Arzeno is the candidate to speak for us on the most important matters facing our town and state. I have served...
Woman’s Club of Greenwich Holiday Boutique Set for Nov 11 an 12

The holidays are in the air, and this weekend the Woman’s Club of Greenwich will hold their traditional “holiday boutique” to kick off the holiday gift shopping season. The setting for two days of shopping for one-of-a-kind items is the club’s Victorian mansion at 89 Maple Ave.
McMAHON: Arzeno is kind, thoughtful, intelligent, hard working and a consummate public servant.

I am writing to endorse my dear friend and RTM colleague, Hector Arzeno, for State Representative in the 151st District. I’ve worked alongside Hector in “Great 8” for 3 years and he is kind, thoughtful, intelligent, hard working and a consummate public servant. Hector truly cares about his constituents and tries to befriend anyone he meets along his daily walks around our district with his Goldendoodle, Buddy. Politically, Hector is a centrist who will continue to advocate for local control of zoning, common sense gun laws, protecting a woman’s reproductive rights and preserving our environment. He is a true consensus builder who has had a productive working relationship with members of all political stripes on the RTM and Finance Committee.
LETTER: Vote for Humanity this Election Day

A piece of sage advice I once received: Judge a dinner date not by how they treat you, but by how they treat the waitstaff. I have learned to apply that litmus test across all facets of life, including with the sensitive political environment we are navigating. It matters less...
Post-Halloween, The Great Pumpkin Rescue To take Place in Cos Cob

The Greenwich Conservation Commission and Waste Free Greenwich will host The Great Pumpkin Rescue on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4:00 pm at the Cos Cob Train Station Parking Lot to collect pumpkins for composting and to raise awareness about food waste in our community. Bring your pumpkins to be...
Rabin: How low will some candidates go?

How low will some candidates go? It is not typical to get a political mailer from a candidate with such negative and dishonest messages. Imagine my dismay to get not only one, but two mailers from State Senator Ryan Fazio’s opponent with such false information about Ryan. At first, I wondered who sent the mailers, and I was finally able to see who in the tiniest font possible and in a color so close to the background it was almost eligible. It was indeed Ryan’s opponent. I thought if someone is going spend taxpayer dollars to send out misinformation, they should at least own it, certainly not a way to inspire trust.
KLOCKENBRINK: Vote While You Can.

It is true we take our vote for granted. Two hundred and forty million people were eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election and roughly 158 million or 66 percent got to the polls. 2018 was a bit of an anomaly, but on average 40 percent of voters show up for midterm elections.
