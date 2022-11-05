ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

953wiki.com

Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest

Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
MADISON, IN
lakercountry.com

Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend

Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
NANCY, KY
953wiki.com

New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation

Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
NEW ALBANY, IN
953wiki.com

Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges

Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
MADISON, IN
wvih.com

Police Investigate Deputy Involved Shooting

Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper

A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
COLUMBUS, IN
fox56news.com

17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
MADISON, IN
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him. Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY

