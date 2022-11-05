Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
953wiki.com
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
953wiki.com
Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges
Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Deputy Involved Shooting
953wiki.com
Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper
A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
Wave 3
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury convicted two Louisville men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving several grams of fentanyl and heroin. Between Dec. 7, 2017, and July 15, 2020, court documents said Frank Trammell, Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Raheem, II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting in Harrison County
Laconia, Indiana - Friday, November 4, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff's Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
WLKY.com
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting at Hikes Point restaurant identified by coroner
The man who died after being shot at a fast food restaurant in Hikes Point on Friday has been identified by the coroner's office. Quinton Jones, 33, died after being shot in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. That's where a KFC restaurant is located. Video in...
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
16-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting at police chief's house
Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following an investigation into multiple gunshots that were fired into the home of the Clarksville, Indiana police chief.
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
