Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
WYTV.com
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
WYTV.com
Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day at mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday. Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall. The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in...
WYTV.com
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
WYTV.com
Moab House hosts holiday fundraiser event
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House held its second annual fundraiser on Saturday. The community gathered at Rush Church in Boardman to enjoy fun holiday games and activities. The community came out and enjoyed fun holiday games and activities to raise awareness and money for the Moab House.
WYTV.com
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
WYTV.com
70th birthday party signifies advanced medical care for those with disabilities
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a 70th birthday party Friday evening in Canfield that took on a special significance. Boardman’s Francine Aulisio was born with a disability that her family doesn’t even have a name for. She wasn’t supposed to live long. But because of medical advancements and the love of her family, Aulisio has made it well into senior citizenship.
WYTV.com
Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
WYTV.com
Ohio secretary of state stresses importance of voting
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With Election Day just days away, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Mahoning Valley Republican Headquarters. LaRose spoke on the importance of getting out and voting. He says every election is determined by those who show up. This year, there has been...
WYTV.com
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive
(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
WYTV.com
New restaurant to open in Poland Library
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A new restaurant is coming to the Poland Library this winter. According to a press release by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), Village Farmacy will open at the Poland Library Café, located on the first floor of the Poland Library. Village Farmacy,...
WYTV.com
New ambulance is big upgrade for Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District has added a new ambulance to its fleet. The 2022 Ford 550 Osage Ambulance replaces an older ambulance with more than 93,000 miles on it. The fire district purchased it outright for $266,265. Chief James Williamson says by...
WYTV.com
New tire shop hosts opening, offers winter prep advice
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national tire franchise hosted a grand opening celebration at its new location in Boardman on Saturday, offering some tips for preparing one’s tires for winter. RNR Tire Express corporate sales trainer Brandy Vlaskame says as winter approaches, it’s important to get your tires...
WYTV.com
Fire Chief: Suspect charged in 2 Warren arsons; person of interest in multiple others
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has officially been charged with starting two fires in Warren, one last Thursday and another back in September. He is also a person of interest in several other fires. Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into...
WYTV.com
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven local teams have advanced to Round Three of the Ohio high school football playoffs. Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13. Teams will play at neutral sites on both Friday and Saturday...
WYTV.com
Local shop offers thousands of rare finds
BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
WYTV.com
Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year. A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing. Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid...
WYTV.com
High school students try out new project in nice weather
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Mineral Ridge took advantage of the nice weather to test out their 3D printed gliders they made in computer class. Eighth graders at Mineral Ridge High School spent part of their afternoon outside. They were testing their 3D printed gliders. The project materials are local from Invent 2 Make in Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Scam Tracker updated to help you spot trouble
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The Better Business Bureau has made it easier to learn about and report scams. This comes just in time for the holiday season when scammers are busy. The resource is called Scam Tracker. It gives people an opportunity to share their experiences with scammers to warn others.
WYTV.com
Candidates go head to head for Columbiana County commissioner’s seat
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A commissioner’s seat is up for grabs in Columbiana County this year. One candidate has held the position for years while the other is looking to bring change to the county. Republican Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck and Democratic opponent Ray Wagner are...
Comments / 0