KPLC TV
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is one of the 15 states that allow teens as young as 16 years old to pre-register to vote. That means this election marks the first time many teens will be voting. That’s why Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has been speaking to High School students about why the stakes are high for their voting group.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2022. Joshua Lynn Ducre, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court; domestic abuse battery. Michael Joseph Williams, 43, Sulphur: Violations of stop signs and yield signs; operating vehicle with suspended license; resisting an officer by flight;...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
KLFY.com
90 Plus: Rayne’s Curley Sonnier looks back on a century of life
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne lives a man who has reached 100 years old. Curley Sonnier says he’s a man of few words but fond memories. Sonnier was born near Morse, Louisiana. “They call that place Lyons Point, that’s about three miles from Morse,” Sonnier said....
KPLC TV
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
Lake Charles American Press
Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
KPLC TV
Heart of Hospice hosts Celebration of Life event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Amphitheater was glowing for the Celebration of Life. Attendees placed a luminary on the stage of the amphitheater in honor of their special someone. The luminaries were decorated with a loved ones name and special messages. Many were emotional during the celebration.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu voters urged to be prepared ahead of Tuesday
Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking voters to do some homework before heading to the polls on Tuesday. “Early voting was brisk and over 10 percent of Calcasieu voters have already cast their ballots,” Jones said. “This indicates a fairly strong interest leading up to election day.”
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
KPLC TV
American Legion One hosts Veterans breakfast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion One hosted a Veterans breakfast and coat drive. This was the second year in a row the coat drive was held. Veterans and first responders were welcome to sit down and have breakfast prepared for them. There was also a coat drive for...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
KPLC TV
Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana preparing to head to the polls on Nov. 8, four candidates are vying for mayor in the town of Elizabeth. The candidates are Tina Coleman, Swen Rortvedt, Stacy Haymon, and the current Mayor Mandy Green. Three of the candidates were available to speak with KPLC regarding projects they’d like to work on in the town such as an updated sewer system and renovations around the town.
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
KPLC TV
McNeese awarded for online innovation during hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University received an award recognizing the school’s success in rebuilding its online platform after it crashed in the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta. McNeese implemented the software Ellucian Experience, which gave the university an “intuitive campus dashboard that simplifies information delivery...
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana today and tonight, here's when to expect the worst of the weather where you live.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies to participate in No Shave November
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “For the month...
KPLC TV
Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10. Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round. #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. #24 Pearl River...
kogt.com
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
