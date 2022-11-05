Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana preparing to head to the polls on Nov. 8, four candidates are vying for mayor in the town of Elizabeth. The candidates are Tina Coleman, Swen Rortvedt, Stacy Haymon, and the current Mayor Mandy Green. Three of the candidates were available to speak with KPLC regarding projects they’d like to work on in the town such as an updated sewer system and renovations around the town.

