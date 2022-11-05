Read full article on original website
Mount Greylock Boys Dominate in Tourney Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team Sunday got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Blue Hills Tech in the Division 5 State Tournament. John Manuel Morales capped a dominant but largely scoreless first half with the game-winner in the 38th minute, and the eighth-seeded Mounties advanced to the Round of 16.
Mount Greylock Girls Come Alive in Second Half, Move on to Next Round
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – For far too long in Sunday’s Division 5 State Tournament game against Carver, the Mount Greylock girls soccer team was looking at a tied score and the specter of a tie-breaker like the penalty kick shootout that ended the Mounties’ 2021 season in the same round of the post-season.
Lenox Girls Earn Road Win in State Tourney Opener
MILLIS, Mass. -- Ella Hall made eight saves and four different players each scored a goal for the Lenox girls soccer team in a 4-2 win over Millis on Saturday in the Division 5 State Tournament. Aliza Munch and Medeja Rudzinskaite each sored in the first half to give the...
Coody Leads Mount Greylock to Tourney-Opening Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Mount Greylock volleyball team Friday came back from an 11-point deficit in the third set to take a sweep from Norfolk Aggie in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Charlotte Coody was part of 32 points in the 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 win. Coody...
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs
Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
Schuerer Leads Lee with Triple Double
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer had a triple double Friday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Franklin Tech in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Schuerer recorded 15 assists, 10 aces and 10 digs in the 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 win. Annie...
Rollerskiers Tackle Mount Greylock
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Fin Bailey and Alexandra Lawson were the top finishers on Sunday at the Mount Greylock Hill Climb. The rollerski race was conducted at Mount Greylock Reservation under the auspices of the New England Nordic Ski Association. More than 100 athletes took on the challenge of racing...
Holbrook Girls Edge McCann Tech
HOLBROOK, Mass. – The Holbrook girls soccer team scored in the 28th minute and went on to a 1-0 win over McCann Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Friday. Keira Lennon stopped 12 shots for the Hornets. McCann Tech finishes the season with...
Paulo Freire Volleyball Sweeps Lenox in D5 Playoffs
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The fifth-seeded Paulo Freire volleyball team turned out to be too much for Lenox in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 32 on Friday afternoon. The Millionaires (9-13) saw their season come to an end in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 loss. "Despite the time we spent...
Williams Men's Soccer Falls in PKs
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Connecticut College men's soccer team Saturday advanced on penalty kicks past Williams in the semi-finals of the NESCAC tournament. Ben Diffley stopped six shots for Williams (6-1-10). Field Hockey. MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- Katie George scored two goals to lead Middlebury to a 4-0 win over Williams...
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
BArT Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarship
ADAMS, Mass. —The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides credit towards tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th-grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)...
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Adams Conservation Approves Parking Expansion for B&B Micromanufacturing
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved a notice of intent from White Engineering, on behalf of B&B Micromanufacturing, to construct an expanded parking lot and driveway. The Planning Board gave the expansion, the intent of which is to meet the increasing needs of B&B's clients, site plan...
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee Starting Monday
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
