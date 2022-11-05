ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

LaFrance
2d ago

Who knew there were Democrats that were police officers in Georgia? A Republican would have let the person die because they don’t value human life.

RGR
2d ago

Successful cardiac resuscitation is so rare. Congrats to this officer! Amazing story.

Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s grandfather killed in hit-and-run on side of Georgia highway

The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said. The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot."Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's...
GIRARD, GA
The Independent

Fentanyl killed three young members of a Texas town within 28 hours. Now their moms are taking on the ‘devil’

When she touched Alize’s cold skin on the morning of 17 September, Silvia Martinez immediately knew her daughter was gone.At just 19, Alize had overdosed on fentanyl on the bathroom floor. A year earlier, Ms Martinez barely knew what the drug was, she told The Independent. The mother had heard of it and knew it was used in “hospitals, you know, surgeries or whatever it is,” but was mostly unaware of the harrowing surge in illegal fentanyl use in the US, and its tightening grip on her hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas.The reality of the fentanyl epidemic in the city of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS News

CBS News

