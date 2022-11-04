ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Crews knock down house fire in National City

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Fire crews responded to a house fire in National City Friday afternoon, and several other nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters knocked down the flames, officials said.

The fire started shortly after 5 p.m. at a single-story house on Scott Drive near Delta Street, according to the National City Fire Department.

Fire crews on the scene initially reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming out of the residence.

“They found that the fire was inside the house and in the backyard,” Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said.

Crews knocked down the flames about 15 minutes after they arrived at the scene, Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said. The evacuations were lifted a short time later.

The family and their neighbors were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Hernandez said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
