ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ralston to step down as Georgia House speaker at end of year

By The Associated Press, Jeff Amy
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5wcq_0izTGNrq00

(AP) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that health concerns compel him to step down as speaker at the end of this year, a move that roiled Georgia government and politics just days before statewide elections.

The 68-year-old Republican has been speaker since 2010, becoming the second most powerful person in state government behind the governor.

A lawyer from Blue Ridge in the north Georgia mountains, Ralston said he hopes to continue as a member of the House if his health concerns can be resolved. Ralston is unopposed for reelection in a district covering Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties.

“Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago,” Ralston said in a statement. “I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office.”

Republicans currently hold a 103-76 majority in Georgia’s House, with one seat vacant after an Augusta Democrat died. The whole House will elect a speaker when it convenes Jan. 9, but the House Republican caucus will pick a nominee who’s likely to win the office in the days after Tuesday’s election.

Among Republicans who might run are House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones of Milton, House Majority Leader Jon Burns of Newington, Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem and House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett of Dublin, observers said.

As the paramount leader of the House, Ralston has shaped taxes, spending and laws.

In one example, he muscled through major changes this year to how mental health benefits are provided by private insurers and how the state provides mental health services. He could also put bills in the garbage can, stopping a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2019.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is among those who owe Ralston a debt. After earlier stalling the Kemp priority, Ralston allowed the House this year to pass a bill that gave the state high school athletic association the power to ban transgender girls from playing sports matching their gender identity.

“Our state is better off thanks to his wisdom and commitment to all Georgians while guiding the House through challenging times,” Kemp said in a statement.

Ralston was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 1992 when Democrats were in the majority. He lost a race for attorney general to Democrat Thurbert Baker in 1998 before being elected to the House in 2002.

Currently the longest-serving state house speaker in the United States, Ralston was cut from the mold of Tom Murphy, the west Georgia Democrat who commanded the House from 1973 to 2003. Ralston took office after a chaotic period when the first Republican speaker in more than 130 years, Glenn Richardson, resigned following a suicide attempt and revelations of an extramarital affair with a lobbyist. Ralston had lost a speaker’s bid against Richardson in 2008.

“He brought a calm and steady hand to the House when it was in need of a calm and steady hand,” said outgoing House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican and Ralston confidant.

Ralston survived a challenge to his power after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed he had used his position as lawmaker to delay court proceedings for people he was representing in court. Most of the hard-core conservatives who rebelled left the House after failing to unseat Ralston, with the speaker engineering the defeat of some.

Ralston stripped Fleming of his chairmanship after Fleming unsuccessfully ran for whip against Hatchett last year, seen as a move toward becoming speaker. After David Clark, a Buford Republican, balked at House COVID-19 rules in 2020, Ralston had Clark escorted from the floor and changed the locks on Clark’s office.

Clark and some other Republicans dislike Ralston because they see him as insufficiently conservative and too friendly to Democrats. Ralston shepherded a wide range of Republican priorities and was always ready to cut taxes, boasting of a state income tax cut passed this year that could ultimately total $2 billion. But he helped rescue a hate crimes bill from legislative purgatory after the 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery.

His co-sponsor on this year’s mental health bill was Decatur Democrat Mary Margaret Oliver, maybe Ralston’s warmest friend in the General Assembly. The close ties to her and outgoing Democrat Calvin Smyre of Columbus meant Democrats could get a respectful hearing from Ralston, and sometimes get a little of what they wanted in legislation. Oliver called him stepping down “a huge loss.”

“As minority leader, I worked closely and well with him as speaker,” tweeted Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Kemp for governor on Tuesday. “Our politics differ, but my respect is deep and absolute.”

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states

Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates.  In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. Brian […]
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Georgia early voting continues to shatter records

More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off in bizarre debate

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) faced off against his Republican opponent for the Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker, during the pair's only scheduled debate on Friday. The race has become among the most closely watched of the upcoming midterms, and Warnock looked to increase his reported four-point lead in the polls against Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 - live: Tim Ryan accuses JD Vance of promoting ‘great replacement theory’ in Ohio Senate Debate

Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee...
OHIO STATE
CNBC

What's driving Georgia's record early-voter turnout

High-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia. The Atlanta metro area plays a key role in statewide and national races, according to Bernard Fraga, a professor of political scene at Emory University, and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy