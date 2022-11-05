Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WJAC TV
Bellwood-Antis School District holds annual powderpuff game for PA Special Olympics
The Bellwood-Antis School District in Blair County held its annual powderpuff game on Sunday. The game is a yearly tradition that involves junior and senior girls heading off in a flag football game on the John Hayes Field at Memorial Field with the senior girls winning this year. But students...
WJAC TV
Testimony wraps up in Jean Tuggy murder trial; defense continues insanity claim
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony wrapped up Friday morning in Centre County court for the trial of Christopher Kowalski. Kowalski is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Jean Tuggy, inside her Pine Grove Mills home, in January of 2016. Prosecutors played for the jury a lengthy police interview...
WJAC TV
Bellefonte residents react to BASD mascot updates
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WJAC) — The Bellefonte Area School District's board announced an update regarding its controversial, long-time Red Raiders mascot this week. The school district will keep their long-time Red Raiders name. But there's a bit more to it than that, and not everybody's happy with the changes. The...
WJAC TV
Police: Trio charged after heroin, pills & guns found inside Altoona residence
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Three people are facing charges after police discovered them to be in possession of large amounts of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and fentanyl, Thursday in Blair County, police say. According to criminal complaints, police went to an apartment to serve an arrest warrant for Richard...
WJAC TV
Penn State hockey shuts out Michigan for first ever victory against top ranked opponent
University Park, PA (WJAC) — Happy Valley became Hockey Valley Friday night as the Penn State Men's Hockey Team defeated Michigan by a score of 3-0. Friday's victory over the Wolverines gave the Nittany Lions their first ever win over a #1 ranked opponent in program history. Penn State...
WJAC TV
Penn State moves up two spots in AP Top 25 after win over Indiana
(WJAC/AP) — Penn State has moved up two spots in The Associated Press college football poll. They moved up to No. 14 after Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and had a season-high three scores to help Penn State rout Indiana 45-14 Saturday. Nicholas Singleton ran for 73 yards and another touchdown.
WJAC TV
Winter Market sees folks brave the heat for holiday shopping
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Sunday's temperatures were more fitting for summer, but winter markets are already popping up as folks gear up for the holiday shopping season. In State College on Sunday, a winter market featured over 30 local artisans, along with food trucks, raffles, and a silent auction.
WJAC TV
Officials investigating leak at Cambria Co. natural gas well
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County are investigating a high pressure leak at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road. Officials with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services posted to social media Sunday night that representatives were on scene and were awaiting the arrival of a contractor to assist in shutting off the pipeline.
WJAC TV
One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
WJAC TV
Remains of Duncansville native, Korean War veteran laid to rest
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — The remains of a long-missing Korean War solider were laid to rest Friday in Blair County. Duncansville native David Defibaugh was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Defibaugh was a Corporal in the Army when he went missing on July 20th, 1950, at...
WJAC TV
It's Brush Fire Season, But How Do You Prevent Them?
(WJAC) — Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department told 6 News autumn is a common time of year for brush fires. And the drought-like conditions that parts of our region witnessed this summer aren't helping. "This is what we call in the fire services 'brush fire season,' 'cause there's all the...
Comments / 0