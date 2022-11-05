ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Bellefonte residents react to BASD mascot updates

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WJAC) — The Bellefonte Area School District's board announced an update regarding its controversial, long-time Red Raiders mascot this week. The school district will keep their long-time Red Raiders name. But there's a bit more to it than that, and not everybody's happy with the changes. The...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State moves up two spots in AP Top 25 after win over Indiana

(WJAC/AP) — Penn State has moved up two spots in The Associated Press college football poll. They moved up to No. 14 after Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and had a season-high three scores to help Penn State rout Indiana 45-14 Saturday. Nicholas Singleton ran for 73 yards and another touchdown.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Winter Market sees folks brave the heat for holiday shopping

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Sunday's temperatures were more fitting for summer, but winter markets are already popping up as folks gear up for the holiday shopping season. In State College on Sunday, a winter market featured over 30 local artisans, along with food trucks, raffles, and a silent auction.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Officials investigating leak at Cambria Co. natural gas well

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County are investigating a high pressure leak at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road. Officials with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services posted to social media Sunday night that representatives were on scene and were awaiting the arrival of a contractor to assist in shutting off the pipeline.
WJAC TV

One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

It's Brush Fire Season, But How Do You Prevent Them?

(WJAC) — Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department told 6 News autumn is a common time of year for brush fires. And the drought-like conditions that parts of our region witnessed this summer aren't helping. "This is what we call in the fire services 'brush fire season,' 'cause there's all the...
CAMERON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy