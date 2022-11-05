ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks pull out gut-check win against shorthanded 76ers

Desperate times need desperate measures. New York Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup tweaks and Cam Reddish’s desperate attempt to plant himself in the rotation saved them from what could have been a disastrous loss on the road. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 106-104...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 133, Knicks 118

The Celtics and the Knicks went back and forth Saturday night until Boston was able to pull away over the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. The C’s strung together a 11-2 run from the 3:59 mark of the fourth to the 1:16 mark to turn a five-point game into a 14-point game, which was plenty of cushion to advance their record to 6-3 on the season.
BOSTON, MA

