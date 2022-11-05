ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene

WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
cw34.com

Turtle Rescue: Firefighters pull snapping turtle from pool

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After a snapping turtle decided to take a dip in someone's private pool, firefighters had to remove it from the premisses. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Battalion 2 had their first ever call regarding a turtle in a swimming pool. When firefighters arrived, it took about ten minutes of non-stop work to safely capture the turtle.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dead after being stabbed at a gas station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. An adult male is dead after suffering from stab wounds in West Palm Beach on Saturday. According to deputies, they responded to a referenced stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center located at the 5000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. around 3:58 p.m.
cw34.com

Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
cw34.com

Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.

