cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
Palm Beach Daily News
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
cw34.com
Turtle Rescue: Firefighters pull snapping turtle from pool
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After a snapping turtle decided to take a dip in someone's private pool, firefighters had to remove it from the premisses. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Battalion 2 had their first ever call regarding a turtle in a swimming pool. When firefighters arrived, it took about ten minutes of non-stop work to safely capture the turtle.
WPBF News 25
Man dead after being stabbed at a gas station
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. An adult male is dead after suffering from stab wounds in West Palm Beach on Saturday. According to deputies, they responded to a referenced stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center located at the 5000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. around 3:58 p.m.
WPBF News 25
Dog found tied to fence on the side of the road in Stuart, muzzled and overheated
STUART, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man was arrested Friday, accused of leaving his dog, Maverick, tied to a barbed wire fence in Martin County. Yunio Lopez is charged with animal neglect. “When I first found Maverick, he could hardly breathe,” said Tabitha Queen with the Martin County...
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo who appeared to be lost and disoriented has been identified.
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
cw34.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
cw34.com
Sandi tree preparations begin for Holiday In Paradise display
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In just hours, the City of West Palm Beach is going to begin brining the holidays back to downtown! We're talking about Sandi tree and all the family fun that comes with it!. Starting Monday, the Great Lawn will be transformed for the...
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
cw34.com
Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
19 bulldogs valued at over $100K stolen from Florida home, police say
Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for potential suspects in a burglary that dognapped 19 bulldogs.
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
Washington Examiner
