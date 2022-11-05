Read full article on original website
Jamesville-DeWitt punches ticket to Division II boys volleyball regional final
Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball, coming off it’s second sectional championship since 2019, now has its shot to take home a regional title on Saturday. “It means so much,” J-D head coach Jake Cline said. “We worked really hard, not just in the season, but year-round for this outcome. I really have a great group of guys who love this sport and are passionate about this sport.”
Westhill girls volleyball takes care of Malone/Franklin in Class B sub-regionals
Going into Wednesday’s Class B sub-regional round against Section X’s Malone/Franklin Academy, the Westhill girls volleyball squad knew they were the “power team.”. The Warriors’ powerful presence quickly became known as they topped the Huskies, 3-0, on their home court.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Class D football playoff predictions, preview: Dolgeville vs. Beaver River
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III Class D football title game features reigning champion Dolgeville and Beaver River. The Blue Devils have dominated Class D football for decades, but the Beavers will look to make their mark as a contender in the section. >> Section III football rankings (Week...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
Sean Tucker has looked less explosive this season. The numbers back that up (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anyone watching Syracuse football this season will tell you something has seemed off about Sean Tucker. The running back says he’s healthy. SU coach Dino Babers backed that up again Monday, stating Tucker is “full speed, and he’s our starting tailback.”
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard lead Syracuse over Lehigh in season opener (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
There’s nothing quite like the first game of the college basketball season, when anything and everything seems possible.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Syracuse judge shocked by convicted killer’s wild claim: ‘As ludicrous as I’ve ever heard’
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County judge couldn’t believe what a man reportedly told authorities after being convicted in a fatal stabbing that began over social distancing in June 2020. Julius Brown, 50, was found guilty after trial in September of participating in the death of Chennal Price-Green,...
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
