4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
abc27.com
New art for Rocky Ridge Christmas Magic
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2020 abc27 did a story with local wildlife artist Teanna Byerts, who was painting an 8-foot-by-16-foot mural for the Christmas Magic show at York County’s Rocky Ridge Park. “The reason the mural happened in the first place,” she explained, “was because it...
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Doug Black
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Doug Black of Shippensburg, who served as a truck driver in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 stationed in Korea and at Fort Ord in California. We salute you and thank you for your service.
abc27.com
‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
abc27.com
New Vietnamese restaurant now open in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A new 1,600 square-foot Vietnamese restaurant called “Pho Lotus” held its grand opening in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The new family-owned Vietnamese restaurant is owned and operated by Hao Vu, and his wife Thuy Vang, according to brother-in-law, Carter Nguyen. This...
abc27.com
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called, “Colebrook Crossing.”. The owners of the soon-to-be, 1,500 square foot ice cream...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
abc27.com
Volunteer Recruitment Event with Family Promise of Harrisburg
Looking to give back this holiday season? Many local organizations are in need of volunteers to help make their mission a reality and they will all be looking for additional help at an upcoming volunteer recruitment event. Learn more about who will be present and how to attend the free event.
abc27.com
One dead after early morning York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.
abc27.com
One injured after car crashes into Hummelstown restaurant
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital and a car into a restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Derry Township Police, three cars were involved in an accident in the 600 block of East Main Street. Police said that one of the cars crashed into Wendy’s, located at 625 East Main Street.
abc27.com
Veterans event held in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating weekend shooting that left man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back after being transported by a third party. Officials say the...
abc27.com
We Salute You: John F. Arnold
(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 salutes John F. Arnold. Arnold served in Army National Guard from 1971to 1977. He was stationed at bases and worked in data processing. Currently, Arnold lives in Lebanon with his wife barbara; He will turn 73 on Nov. 8. We salute you and thank...
abc27.com
Man charged for York County vehicle break-ins, stolen gun
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun. According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.
