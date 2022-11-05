ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22

Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Veterans Voices Joe Kopacz story

Joe Kopacz fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He's a member and past president of the Vietnam Veterans Museum. Joe Kopacz fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He's a member and past president of the Vietnam Veterans Museum. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

