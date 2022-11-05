Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Falls to Elmira in Section IV Class AA Semifinal Game
The Binghamton Patriots' season ends in the Section IV Class AA Semifinals as Elmira doubles up Bingo 44-22. Elmira will take on Corning in the Championship game.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Remains Undefeated With NYS Class C Regional Win, Advances to State Final Four
The wins keep coming for the Whitney Point field hockey team as the Eagles shut out Canastota 9-0 to advance to the NYS Class C final four. Brenna Bough scored four goals, Genevieve Huston added two while Sadee Short, Huston, and Delana James each added a pair of assists. The...
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
Ithaca football wins first Liberty League title in program history
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)– For the first time since joining the Liberty League, the nationally ranked No. 11/12 Ithaca College football team has secured the outright title with a 31-28 victory at Union College on November 5. Ithaca earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time since 2014 and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Runs Away in 2nd Half Win over Walton, Advances to Class D Championship
The Delhi Bulldogs took down the Walton Warriors in a Class D battle to see who would face Tioga in the Section IV Championship game next week. The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime, and didn't look back, riding their momentum and taking a 42-20 victory. Check out the highlights from...
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
NewsChannel 36
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
Newest Wall of Stars Inductee
DeMauro's paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.
Latest numbers, November 4th
The number of COVID-related hopitalizations in Broome County has increased by 7 since yesterday.
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
Donna Lupardo Profile
New York's 123rd Assembly seat is one of the few legislative districts in Upstate New York that were unchanged by redistricting.
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
WETM
Veterans Voices Joe Kopacz story
Joe Kopacz fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He's a member and past president of the Vietnam Veterans Museum. Joe Kopacz fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He's a member and past president of the Vietnam Veterans Museum. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for...
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
