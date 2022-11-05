1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.

According to Spartanburg Police Department, a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Dr. around 6:40 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was headed southbound on Asheville Highway when a car crossed the road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Burt Lemont Moore, 33, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Spartanburg Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

