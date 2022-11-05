Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: The American Red Cross / Veterans Day
DULUTH, Minn. — Dan Williams and Jeff Kazel with the American Red Cross joined FOX21 in-studio to preview upcoming happenings around Veteran’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the work that the Red Cross will be doing within the community:. On Monday, November 7th, the Red Cross is...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year
DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday. The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.
FOX 21 Online
Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Yarn Harbor Is Ready To “Warm Up The City”
DULUTH, Minn. — Yarn Harbor is ready to “Warm Up the City” with their annual donation event. Every year donated hats, mittens, scarves, and more are placed around Duluth for people to grab. Friday staff were collecting winter donations, before they head outside to distribute them on...
FOX 21 Online
Deer River Football Tops Barnum for 15th Section Title in Program History
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 15th time in program history, the Deer River football team has won the 7A section title. The Warriors would defeat Barnum 26 to 14 on Friday in Proctor. Deer River was led by Sam Rahier who had four total touchdowns in the victory. “You know it’s...
FOX 21 Online
Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions
DULUTH, Minn. — After making changes to their visitor policy due to COVID-19, Essentia Health has relaxed them. The change made earlier this week will allow 2 visitors to see a patient at a time, and they do not have to be the same 2 people on a given day.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidates For Attorney General, State Auditor Visit Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Minnesota Republican candidates Jim Schultz, who is running for attorney general, and Ryan Wilson, who is running for state auditor, made a campaign stop in Hermantown on Sunday. In the AG race, prosecuting criminals is the central theme for Schulz, especially for areas like the twin...
FOX 21 Online
10th Annual Junk Hunt Continues Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC’s Southern Pioneer Hall was packed full of both sellers and shoppers for the 10th annual Junk Hunt. After a successful start Thursday, vendors were busy rearranging their stalls and bringing out all types of vintage items. The Junk Hunt pops up twice a year during...
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
FOX 21 Online
Get a Sneak Peak of Bentleyville at the Salvation Army’s Upcoming Red Kettle Karnival
DULUTH, MN – There is only one opportunity each year to step inside the giant Bentleyville Christmas Tree and that is during the Red Kettle Karnival put on by the Salvation Army in Bayfront Park. This year, that day falls on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. If you want to experience the 150,000 lights and music from inside the tree, you will need to bring a new toy, two non-perishable food items, or a 5 dollar donation with you to the carnival. Aside from the tree, there will be plenty of fun activities for kids and families provided by several community organizations and Bentleyville volunteers.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
FOX 21 Online
Warm Up the City Sees Warm Clothing Items Left in Public Places
DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th annual Warm Up the City event hosted by Yarn Harbor helps the Twin Ports prepare for colder weather. With winter right around the corner the local yarn store organized over 500 winter clothing accessories to be distributed throughout Duluth for those in need. All the items were donated by community members.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Nov. 4, 2022
If you’re not heading into the woods for the firearm deer opener this weekend, here are a few other ideas for what to do Around Town. The Duluth Junk Hunt is going on Thursday-Saturday. There will be more than 140 booths filled with vintage treasures and other fun finds. It’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Tickets cost $5 if you buy them online ahead of time or $7 at the door. It’s all happening at the DECC.
WDIO-TV
New jails and justice centers coming along in Itasca, Carlton counties, with funding choice on the ballot
Construction began on the new justice center in Carlton County a couple of months ago. “Right now, they’re putting in the foundations. The weather has been incredibly helpful, and we’re a little ahead of schedule, which we’re happy about,” shared Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. And...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Joe Mooney
SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the UW-Superior men’s soccer team, Joe Mooney. The Yellowjackets are headed to their sixth consecutive UMAC championship game.
