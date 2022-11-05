ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: The American Red Cross / Veterans Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Dan Williams and Jeff Kazel with the American Red Cross joined FOX21 in-studio to preview upcoming happenings around Veteran’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the work that the Red Cross will be doing within the community:. On Monday, November 7th, the Red Cross is...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday. The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Yarn Harbor Is Ready To “Warm Up The City”

DULUTH, Minn. — Yarn Harbor is ready to “Warm Up the City” with their annual donation event. Every year donated hats, mittens, scarves, and more are placed around Duluth for people to grab. Friday staff were collecting winter donations, before they head outside to distribute them on...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. — After making changes to their visitor policy due to COVID-19, Essentia Health has relaxed them. The change made earlier this week will allow 2 visitors to see a patient at a time, and they do not have to be the same 2 people on a given day.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

10th Annual Junk Hunt Continues Into Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC’s Southern Pioneer Hall was packed full of both sellers and shoppers for the 10th annual Junk Hunt. After a successful start Thursday, vendors were busy rearranging their stalls and bringing out all types of vintage items. The Junk Hunt pops up twice a year during...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Get a Sneak Peak of Bentleyville at the Salvation Army’s Upcoming Red Kettle Karnival

DULUTH, MN – There is only one opportunity each year to step inside the giant Bentleyville Christmas Tree and that is during the Red Kettle Karnival put on by the Salvation Army in Bayfront Park. This year, that day falls on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. If you want to experience the 150,000 lights and music from inside the tree, you will need to bring a new toy, two non-perishable food items, or a 5 dollar donation with you to the carnival. Aside from the tree, there will be plenty of fun activities for kids and families provided by several community organizations and Bentleyville volunteers.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
FOX 21 Online

Warm Up the City Sees Warm Clothing Items Left in Public Places

DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th annual Warm Up the City event hosted by Yarn Harbor helps the Twin Ports prepare for colder weather. With winter right around the corner the local yarn store organized over 500 winter clothing accessories to be distributed throughout Duluth for those in need. All the items were donated by community members.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Nov. 4, 2022

If you’re not heading into the woods for the firearm deer opener this weekend, here are a few other ideas for what to do Around Town. The Duluth Junk Hunt is going on Thursday-Saturday. There will be more than 140 booths filled with vintage treasures and other fun finds. It’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Tickets cost $5 if you buy them online ahead of time or $7 at the door. It’s all happening at the DECC.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Joe Mooney

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the UW-Superior men’s soccer team, Joe Mooney. The Yellowjackets are headed to their sixth consecutive UMAC championship game.
SUPERIOR, WI

