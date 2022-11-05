ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Celtics hit franchise-record 27 3-pointers in win over Knicks at MSG

NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum highlights one play in C's-Bulls as sign of Hauser's growth

Sam Hauser's primary job for the Boston Celtics is to knock down open shots. But it's Hauser's growth in the other parts of his game that caught Jayson Tatum's attention Friday night. After the Celtics' 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, Tatum pointed to a subtle play...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy