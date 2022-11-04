ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What LSU HC Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will host the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) for the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will get his first taste of the rivalry as he is in his first season with the Tigers, who took down the Alabama Crimson Tide last week.
Pair of Arkansas defensive backs arrested Sunday morning

Arkansas defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to police reports, FPD officer Jared Barnett repeatedly asked Brown to clear out of the street around 2 a.m. Brown pushed Barnett, prompting the officer to take him to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Slusher grabbed Barnett in an attempt to stop the arrest, prompting officer Michael McRae to arrest him as well.
