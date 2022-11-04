The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will host the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) for the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will get his first taste of the rivalry as he is in his first season with the Tigers, who took down the Alabama Crimson Tide last week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO