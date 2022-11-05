Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Chris Fedor: Donovan Mitchell has been rejuvenated in Cleveland
Chris Fedor joins The Barber Shop with Garrett Bush to talk about Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball, the depth on the cavs, and how Donovan Mitchell has improved on the Cavs.
Darius Garland's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Lakers
The red-hot Cavaliers look to make it eight straight when they take their roadshow out West – tipping off the next leg of the trip with a pair in Tinseltown, beginning with this afternoon’s matchup with LeBron and the Lakers. The Wine & Gold started the trip in...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers go for their eighth straight win against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second game on a five-game road swing for the Cavs, who were without All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in a 112-88 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Comments / 0