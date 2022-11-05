Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Ashland mayor and longtime firefighter dies
Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard “Rick” Grauerholz has died, the city’s Fire Department announced Saturday. Grauerholz, 74, died Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018...
Jim McKee: Banks, city grew together
When the village of Lancaster became Nebraska’s first state capital, was platted and renamed Lincoln, about the only structure east of 10th Street was Luke Lavender’s cabin on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets. Late in 1867 or early in 1868, Squire Blazier’s meat market was...
From 13 teams to 70 in three years, esports on the rise in Nebraska schools
OMAHA — Seven seconds. That’s how long it takes Daniel Nguyen and his Westside High School esports teammates to score their first goal in the video game Rocket League. Six seconds later, they score again. Quickly the points start racking up, and Westside coach Chase Tonkinson steps in...
Omaha-area rescue groups feeling the burden as NHS sends away pets surrendered by owners
OMAHA — Stronger enforcement of a Nebraska Humane Society policy to deter owner-surrendered pets except in emergency situations is creating huge problems for already strapped rescue groups in the Omaha area. “People have nowhere to put their animals,” said Joni Cisney of Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Rescue...
Roe the Vote: Pro-choice candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally
Congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks joined other pro-choice candidates, elected officials and Lincoln residents at the Capitol Sunday afternoon in a last-minute attempt to rally voters before Tuesday's election. "We have got to show up," Pansing Brooks said to more than 200 supporters gathered at the foot of the Capitol,...
Nebraska Wesleyan launches 'Act II' of its theater renovation project
After a successful “Act I,” Nebraska Wesleyan University is preparing to embark on “Act II” of a major remodel of its theater building. The second phase of the facility improvement plan will focus on improving the lobby, restroom and backstage areas of the Elder Memorial Theatre Center, university officials said.
