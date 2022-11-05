ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Ashland mayor and longtime firefighter dies

Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard “Rick” Grauerholz has died, the city’s Fire Department announced Saturday. Grauerholz, 74, died Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018...
ASHLAND, NE
Jim McKee: Banks, city grew together

When the village of Lancaster became Nebraska’s first state capital, was platted and renamed Lincoln, about the only structure east of 10th Street was Luke Lavender’s cabin on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets. Late in 1867 or early in 1868, Squire Blazier’s meat market was...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Wesleyan launches 'Act II' of its theater renovation project

After a successful “Act I,” Nebraska Wesleyan University is preparing to embark on “Act II” of a major remodel of its theater building. The second phase of the facility improvement plan will focus on improving the lobby, restroom and backstage areas of the Elder Memorial Theatre Center, university officials said.
LINCOLN, NE

