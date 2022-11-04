ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Prominent WA auto insurers investigated for possible racial discrimination

SEATTLE, Wash.- A Thurston County Superior Court Judge has rejected an attempt by PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies to block an investigation by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson into possible racial discrimination by the insurers. The investigation became public when PEMCO and Progressive went to court to try and...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023

Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Single Winning Ticket for $2.04 Billion Powerball Sold in California

CALIFORNIA - Officials have announced that one ticket sold in Altadena, CA has won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers for the drawing, which were announced Tuesday morning after a delay Monday night, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball was 10. The lucky winner...
ALTADENA, CA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington gas prices continue to fall, bucking national trend

(The Center Square) – The statewide price of regular unleaded in Washington sat at $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to AAA data. The price dropped 10 cents per gallon from last week’s average. This change moved in the opposite direction of the national average, which rose 4 cents...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Economy Blows Past October Projections

BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little commented on state revenues for the month of October coming in $48 million ahead of projections, bringing the state budget nearly even with the forecast for the current budget year. "Idaho's powerful economy and enduring budget stability are proof that fiscal conservatism...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Eight Idaho Counties to be Randomly Selected for Post-Election Audit

BOISE - Following next week's General Election, the Idaho Secretary of State has announced that eight counties and precincts will be drawn at random for post-election audits. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy