Prominent WA auto insurers investigated for possible racial discrimination
SEATTLE, Wash.- A Thurston County Superior Court Judge has rejected an attempt by PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies to block an investigation by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson into possible racial discrimination by the insurers. The investigation became public when PEMCO and Progressive went to court to try and...
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Single Winning Ticket for $2.04 Billion Powerball Sold in California
CALIFORNIA - Officials have announced that one ticket sold in Altadena, CA has won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers for the drawing, which were announced Tuesday morning after a delay Monday night, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball was 10. The lucky winner...
Washington gas prices continue to fall, bucking national trend
(The Center Square) – The statewide price of regular unleaded in Washington sat at $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to AAA data. The price dropped 10 cents per gallon from last week’s average. This change moved in the opposite direction of the national average, which rose 4 cents...
Idaho Economy Blows Past October Projections
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little commented on state revenues for the month of October coming in $48 million ahead of projections, bringing the state budget nearly even with the forecast for the current budget year. "Idaho's powerful economy and enduring budget stability are proof that fiscal conservatism...
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov....
Eight Idaho Counties to be Randomly Selected for Post-Election Audit
BOISE - Following next week's General Election, the Idaho Secretary of State has announced that eight counties and precincts will be drawn at random for post-election audits. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election.
All Washington State Ferries to Honor Veterans with Whistle Tribute, Flying of U.S. Military Service Flags
SEATTLE - At 11:11 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, all operating Washington State Ferries vessels underway will sound their whistles in tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the people who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In a first this year, all operating vessels will also...
