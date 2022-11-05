Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summet, Mississippi woman. The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 on Saturday November 5th. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, was...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect back in Gautier following extradition from New York
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Chief David Bever, Gautier murder suspect Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, is now back in custody of Gautier Police Department after being extradited from Saratoga County, New York. McCrimmon is listed a suspect in the shooting death of Zachieous Stevens, 19, who was killed inside...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man who killed himself during standoff raising awareness about mental illness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, the family of a man who had all our attention Monday in downtown Mobile is speaking out. Terrance Duncan held officers at bay during an hours-long standoff that ended when police say Duncan killed himself. His family and police believe he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crowds turn out to walk for a cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday morning proved to be the perfect time to get some steps in for a good cause. Many folks turned out to University of South Alabama for the American Heart Association’s Mobile Heart Walk. FOX10 teamed with the AHA for the event. The walk raises awareness and money to support heart disease research.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center. That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level. During these rehearsals,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mileigh’s Miracle: Local teen hospitalized after complications from flu
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Your world kind of stops you know,” said Brittany Mothershead, Mileigh’s mother. Brittany Mothershead is living on a prayer after her 14-year-old daughter Mileigh was admitted to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this week. They’ve been there before. The family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals weigh in on time change
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
WALA-TV FOX10
Patriot Guard Riders honor WWII Veteran killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A World War II veteran killed in a car crash earlier this week was memorialized this weekend by those who knew him best. Andrew Levi Kirkland, 91 -- known to most as “Mr. Levi” -- was remembered Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dawes where he was a long-time member.
