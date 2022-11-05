ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Listen to Dolly Parton’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame discography

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — When Dolly Parton joins the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, she will be inducted with a selected discography of 7 individual songs and 5 albums.

The prolific songbird has nearly 800 individual song titles listed on her website — a number that likely rises above 1,000 if you consider studio recordings, remixes and live tracks. So how do you pick just a few?

The following songs and albums are included in Dolly Parton ‘s official induction at the hall of fame. All but “Travelin’ Thru” are available on streaming platforms.

  • “Joshua,” Joshua (1971)
  • Coat of Many Colors (1971)
  • “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” Jolene , (1974)
  • “Here You Come Again,” “Two Doors Down,” Here You Come Again (1977)
  • “9 to 5,” 9 to 5 and Other Odd Jobs (1980)
  • White Limozeen (1989)
  • The Grass is Blue (1999)
  • Little Sparrow (2001)
  • “Travelin’ Thru” (2006)
  • Blue Smoke (2014)

WATE 6 digital staff compiled a Spotify playlist of the songs that make up Parton’s selected discography for induction into the Hall of Fame. So while you may not be able to watch the show just yet, you can listen to all the reasons the Appalachian icon is being honored.

Inductees are chosen for four categories: Performer, Musical Excellence, Early Influence and Ahmet Ertegun Award. Parton is being inducted as a performer.

Musicians become eligible for induction into the hall of fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. A nominating committee selects performers each who are then voted upon by an international body of rock music experts. Inductees are not selected based on popularity, music label or record sales but rather on the artist’s contribution to developing and perpetuating the genre.

    List of inductees for 2022
    Dolly Parton
    Allen Grubman
    Carly Simon
    Duran Duran
    Elizabeth Cotten
    Eminem
    Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics,
    Harry Belafonte
    Jimmy Iovine
    Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
    Judas Priest
    Lionel Richie
    Pat Benatar
    Sylvia Robinson
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, Ohio in 1995. It features exhibits of artifacts that examine rock music, its origins and its influences.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

