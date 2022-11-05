ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Tim Reynolds
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUruF_0izTDuWG00

(AP) — Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well.

Netflix rolls out ‘Basic with Ads,’ many popular show titles reportedly missing

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

Irving has had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011, shortly after becoming the No. 1 pick in that year’s NBA draft. Irving’s first signature shoe was released three years later, and the popularity of the Kyrie line led to him making a reported $11 million annually just from the Nike endorsement.

The Kyrie 8 was expected to be released in the next week. Previous models of his shoes were still for sale on the Nike website Friday night.

Nike’s decision came a day after the Nets handed down their suspension, which will last at least five games, and after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he wanted an apology from Irving over his decision to post a link to the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — a film that contains antisemitic material.

‘Today is your last working day at the company’: Twitter employees receive layoff email

Irving defended his right to post what he wants, then refused to give a direct answer when asked Thursday if he has antisemitic beliefs. Later, hours after the Nets issued their suspension, Irving posted an apology on Instagram for not explaining the specific beliefs he agreed and disagreed with when he posted the documentary.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”

Irving becomes the second prominent celebrity in less than two weeks to lose a major shoe deal over antisemitism. Adidas was forced to part ways with Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — late last month, a move the German company said would result in about $250 million in losses this year after stopping production of its line of Yeezy products as well as halting payments to Ye and his companies.

For weeks, Ye made antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media, including a Twitter post that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
NESN

Nike Suspends Partnership With Kyrie Irving ‘Effective Immediately’

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving faced the latest form of disciplinary action on Friday when Nike decided to suspend their relationship with the star point guard after sharing a controversial film that featured anti-Semitic misinformation through his social media accounts. Nike, who has previously collaborated to release seven editions of...
IRVING, NY
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update

UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
IRVING, NY
AOL Corp

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: ‘He apologized. But he caused some harm’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James answered the media about the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s recent sharing of a documentary with antisemitic views. “I believe that what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said after the Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday, adding that he can't speak for why most of the league hasn't spoken against Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 4, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested

UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death. An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two people shot several times inside Camaro in South Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Two people were fatally shot Friday night in a mall parking lot located in the south part of Juarez. According to police, both of the victims were inside a red Camaro when they were shot several times. The female victim was said to be sitting on the driver’s seat and was […]
KTSM

Bannon sentence delayed amid appeal

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will not have to serve a four-month prison sentence handed to him for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol while he appeals the conviction.  The former Trump adviser was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after defying […]
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy