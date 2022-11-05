Highland cruises past North Olmsted, 49-7, sets up playoff rematch with Toledo Central Catholic

Read full article on original website
Related
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
Week 12 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 12 performances during the OHSAA regional football quarterfinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Nick Armbrust, Cuyahoga Heights: A sophomore cornerback and receiver, Armbrust had...
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
Hudson runs into regional semifinal with 34-7 win over Walsh Jesuit
HUDSON, Ohio -- For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit met in the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors left Hudson with a 23-14 victory en route to the regional finals in that one, but a potent rushing attack and determined defensive effort gave the Explorers a big time 34-7 win on Friday.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Medina boys, Highland’s Elijah Hadler set local pace at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — It was not a great state meet for area boys teams Saturday in the Division I competition at Fortress Obetz. Mason defended its team championship, this time scoring 128 points to 142 for Cincinnati St. Xavier. Lancaster was third with 155, followed by Dublin Coffman with 177. The top area team was Medina in 10th with 278. In addition, Highland was 12th, Green was 14th and Chardon was 19th.
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins, Westlake girls third at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Four years ago, Katie Clute went to the state cross country meet to watch her friend and teammate, Lillie Katsaras, compete as an individual in the Division I girls race. That trip to Columbus when she was a freshman started a process that ended Saturday with...
See how St. Ignatius stunned Cleveland Heights, 50-49, with 28-point comeback
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Down 28 points at halftime, St. Ignatius found a way to rally at Cleveland Heights for a 50-49 win in the OHSAA Division I football playoffs. The Wildcats will now face rival St. Edward on Friday next week at a neutral site in the Region 1 semifinals.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
Bengals are holding their heads high after blowout win over the Panthers: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals put Monday’s loss to Cleveland behind them. Cincinnati got a blowout 42-21 win over the Panthers that saw the Bengals open the game with 35 straight points. From the very first play of the game until the final horn, there wasn’t much, if anything that Carolina could do to comeback against the Bengals.
Cavaliers at Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to keep their early-season win streak alive on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. In the early days of the season, these two squads have been on opposite trajectories. The upstart Cavs...
St. Ignatius makes ‘some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
Bengals receivers help put together ‘complete’ effort in win blowout win over Carolina
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t have to say much about his satisfaction with his team’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. “It was the first complete game of the year. It’s how we expect to play every week,” Burrow...
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Bengals have fun in dominant win over Panthers ahead of much needed bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals can now breathe a long sigh of relief entering the bye week. If Monday’s loss to Cleveland was the most demoralizing loss of the year for the Bengals, then Cincinnati’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Sunday afternoon in Paycor Stadium is the complete antithesis to that game.
