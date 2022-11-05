ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Highland cruises past North Olmsted, 49-7, sets up playoff rematch with Toledo Central Catholic

By Matt Lofgren, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina boys, Highland’s Elijah Hadler set local pace at OHSAA Division I state cross country

OBETZ, Ohio — It was not a great state meet for area boys teams Saturday in the Division I competition at Fortress Obetz. Mason defended its team championship, this time scoring 128 points to 142 for Cincinnati St. Xavier. Lancaster was third with 155, followed by Dublin Coffman with 177. The top area team was Medina in 10th with 278. In addition, Highland was 12th, Green was 14th and Chardon was 19th.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals are holding their heads high after blowout win over the Panthers: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals put Monday’s loss to Cleveland behind them. Cincinnati got a blowout 42-21 win over the Panthers that saw the Bengals open the game with 35 straight points. From the very first play of the game until the final horn, there wasn’t much, if anything that Carolina could do to comeback against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in the 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy