KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football falls in Class D6 Quarterfinal to end season
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Red Cloud hosted fifth-seed Parkview Christian in the Class D6 Quarterfinal Friday. The Warriors were upset at home, losing 54-32. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
Sioux City Journal
Hartington Cedar Catholic claims D-1 state title with five-set win over Norfolk Catholic
LINCOLN -- Missing the state volleyball tournament last year was fuel for the fire this season for Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Trojans capped their redemption tour Saturday with a five-set win over Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 final at the Devaney Center. Cedar Catholic prevailed 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8.
NebraskaTV
HSFB playoffs round 2
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 31, McCook 14. Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 (OT)
SBLive Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
By Nathan Charles Five turnovers by the Prep defense limited the opportunities for Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard and handed the top-rated team in the SBLive rankings a season-ending loss in the Class A quarterfinals. Every other matchup in the top 25 went to the team with the higher ranking. As the ...
