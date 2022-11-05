Read full article on original website
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football playoffs roll on as teams who survived the first round moved to the regional quarterfinals this week. Now the question is: Who will advanced to the regional semifinals and more one step closer to Canton , where the state championship games are played? Your subscription to...
Here are OHSAA high school football playoff regional semifinal matchups
As the high school football playoffs head into the regional semifinals, 112 teams across the state still have championship aspirations as the games shift to neutral sites. The title games will be played Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Regional quarterfinals:Central Ohio high school football scores and...
East High School girls’ basketball preview
Coach Tanisha Franklin returns all five starters, including Samair Colon (14.5 ppg).
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Highlights - 2022 Playoffs Second Round
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from the second round of the Ohio high school football playoffs. The full area scoreboard is below. Third-round matchups and locations will be confirmed this weekend. DIVISION I REGION 2. Springfield 21, Fairmont 0. Centerville 42, Marysville 21. DIVISION I REGION 4. Mason...
dayton247now.com
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 5
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT FORTRESS OBETZ ...
Times Gazette
Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four
Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
Tippecanoe knocks off Trotwood 43-14 in second round
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe advanced to the Div. 3 regional semifinals after knocking out Trotwood-Madison 43-14 in the second round of the high school football postseason on Friday night. The Red Devils will meet Mt. Orab Western Brown in the regional semifinal.
Monroeville duo earn All-Ohio honors
Two Monroeville standouts were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Ohio teams in Division IV. The OHSVCA released the teams on Sunday. The District 6 Player of the Year, Daniel was selected to the first team, while her classmate, Lilly White, was named to the third team.
High school football: Sites announced for Round 3 playoff games
Here is the schedule for the third round of high school football playoff games in the Toledo area. DIVISION I ■ Olentangy Liberty vs. Perrysburg at Fostoria, Friday at 7 p.m. DIVISION II
WTOV 9
11.4.22 Highlights: Linsly @ Morgantown
Linsly caps a 9-1 season by claiming the OVAC Class 3A championship. Among the Cadets victories in 2022: Ohio playoff teams Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Mooney, Fort Frye and Dover along with WV playoff qualifier Morgantown. Their only loss by three points in week two to WV Class AA playoff qualifier...
