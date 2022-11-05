Read full article on original website
Related
17 local high schools set to play in UIL bi-district round of Texas high school playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 local high schools from the borderland are set to play in bi-district round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Here’s a look at the bi-district round schedule: CLASS 6A Division I Bracket Odessa Permian-Pebble Hills, Friday, 4 p.m. MT, SISD’s Student Activities Complex Franklin-Midland Legacy, Thursday, 7 p.m. […]
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Bi-District Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After 11 weeks of play, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs kick-off. 6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso 3A Division II Region IW1 Crane vs […]
2022 Central Texas high school football playoffs: Bi-District Round
TEMPLE, Texas — After 11 weeks, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs begin. The 6 News sports team has gathered every playoff pairing in Central Texas in a one-stop shop to see where your favorite team is playing.
Oklahoma High School Football 6A Playoff Brackets
Oklahoma high school football teams are gearing up for the playoffs as the regular season comes to an end. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared the 2022 6A-1 and 6A-II playoff brackets Friday night at 10 p.m.
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
A significant drop in temperatures this weekend following a strong cold front.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
cbs7.com
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS. The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
KHOU
Tornadoes rip through parts of North Texas
Emergency officials said several homes were damaged during this severe weather, but no deaths have been reported. There were injuries.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0