ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Bi-District Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After 11 weeks of play, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs kick-off. 6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso 3A Division II Region IW1 Crane vs […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy