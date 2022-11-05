Read full article on original website
brproud.com
‘This is the game’: Tailgaters on LSU vs. Bama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While the LSU Tigers prepared for the match-up against Alabama’s Crimson Tide, a number of fans showed up with extravagant tailgates for the big game. More than 100,000 packed Tiger Stadium for the much-awaited match of rivals, it was LSU versus Alabama in Death...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
brproud.com
LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31
BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU saw an opportunity to beat No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers didn’t pass it up. Instead, first-year head coach Brian Kelly elected to attempt a two-point conversion while trailing 31-30 in the first overtime period in the south end of Tiger Stadium. LSU...
brproud.com
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Daniels' father shares what it was like watching LSU beat Alabama
Jayden Daniels and his family had the ultimate Tiger Stadium experience Saturday with LSU’s thrilling overtime win over division rival Alabama. After the game, WAFB 9 caught up with Jayden Daniels’ father, Javon, to talk about a game the family will never forget. Being here in Tiger Stadium...
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU, Social Media Buzzing
Tigers put the country on notice after their thrilling victory, prospects in attendance left speechless.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
brproud.com
Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102,000 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
brproud.com
LSU fined fourth time for fans storming field after Alabama win
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.
theadvocate.com
LSU fans rushed the field again after beating Alabama. Here's what the chaos looked like.
The LSU football team beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, inspiring fans to rush the field for the second consecutive game in Baton Rouge. Back on Oct. 22, LSU fans surprised some by storming the field after a 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After Saturday's win...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. The university faced...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
WATCH: LSU takes down Alabama on daring 2-point play; Brian Kelly responds
Brian Kelly made one of the calls of the college football season and in the process earned the statement win of his young tenure at LSU. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels rolled out to the right and found Mason Taylor in the corner of the end zone to defeat Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday. ...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
brproud.com
The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Live updates of the game will be posted here. Overtime: 32-31 LSU. OT — LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes a 25-yard touchdown....
brproud.com
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30, but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
