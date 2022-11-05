ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

‘This is the game’: Tailgaters on LSU vs. Bama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While the LSU Tigers prepared for the match-up against Alabama’s Crimson Tide, a number of fans showed up with extravagant tailgates for the big game. More than 100,000 packed Tiger Stadium for the much-awaited match of rivals, it was LSU versus Alabama in Death...
LSU Tops Alabama on Gutsy OT Conversion, 32-31

BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU saw an opportunity to beat No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers didn’t pass it up. Instead, first-year head coach Brian Kelly elected to attempt a two-point conversion while trailing 31-30 in the first overtime period in the south end of Tiger Stadium. LSU...
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102,000 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
LSU fined fourth time for fans storming field after Alabama win

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Live updates of the game will be posted here. Overtime: 32-31 LSU. OT — LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes a 25-yard touchdown....
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30, but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7. The...
