SAULT STE MARIE – The Blue Devils take to heart the home field advantage with a 3-1 win over the Petoskey Northmen. They put up the first point of the matchup with a hit by Hannah Maurer. From there the team racked in the points with kills from Laura Innerebner and blocks from Maurer.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO