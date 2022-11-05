Read full article on original website
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
WATCH: West Michigan high school football teams battle for district titles
High school football teams throughout West Michigan hit the gridiron Friday night with district championships on the line.
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4
MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
Holland Christian boys soccer wins state championship
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Out in Holland, they are partying like it is 2003 as the Holland Christian High School soccer team has won the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 19 years. The scoring broke open in the second half as Derek Huisman scored his...
See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship
LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Nov. 7-13
First team: Brooke Bultema, Lindsey Green (Cin. Ursuline); Ella Durham (Dublin Coffman); Luca Fickell (Cin. St. Ursula); Nia Hall (Amherst Steele); Gabi Moulton (Olentangy Liberty); Kylee Urban (Olmsted Falls); Lauren Yacobucci (Rocky River Magnificat). Second team: Sophia Anghilante (Rocky River Magnificat); Sydney Barrett (Kings Mills Kings); Ava Hoying (Watterson); Kamryn Hunt (Sylvania Northview); Alli Kirch (Cin. Seton); Alec Rothe (Dublin Scioto); Shaye Wolf (Cin. Mount Notre Dame); Reese Wuebker (Centerville).
SBLive Michigan high school football Power 25 for regionals
GVSU Beats Ferris State in GLIAC Tournament Semifinals
ALLENDALE – Grand Valley State shutout league rival Ferris State on Friday night in a GLIAC conference tournament semifinal. Taylor Reid scored twice for the Lakers, and Kacy Lauer recorded three assists to pace the GVSU offense. Kennedy Bearden scored the other Laker goal early in the first half, it what would prove to be the game-winner.
Grandville's Jayden Terry wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
Belleville football defeats Saline to secure second consecutive Division 1 district championship Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final How SBLive's Michigan Power 25 high school football teams fared in the district finals Riverview football's ...
Blue Devils Snag a District Title Victory 3-1 at Home
SAULT STE MARIE – The Blue Devils take to heart the home field advantage with a 3-1 win over the Petoskey Northmen. They put up the first point of the matchup with a hit by Hannah Maurer. From there the team racked in the points with kills from Laura Innerebner and blocks from Maurer.
