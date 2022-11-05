ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4

MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

Holland Christian boys soccer wins state championship

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Out in Holland, they are partying like it is 2003 as the Holland Christian High School soccer team has won the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 19 years. The scoring broke open in the second half as Derek Huisman scored his...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship

LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
LAWTON, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Nov. 7-13

First team: Brooke Bultema, Lindsey Green (Cin. Ursuline); Ella Durham (Dublin Coffman); Luca Fickell (Cin. St. Ursula); Nia Hall (Amherst Steele); Gabi Moulton (Olentangy Liberty); Kylee Urban (Olmsted Falls); Lauren Yacobucci (Rocky River Magnificat). Second team: Sophia Anghilante (Rocky River Magnificat); Sydney Barrett (Kings Mills Kings); Ava Hoying (Watterson); Kamryn Hunt (Sylvania Northview); Alli Kirch (Cin. Seton); Alec Rothe (Dublin Scioto); Shaye Wolf (Cin. Mount Notre Dame); Reese Wuebker (Centerville).
OHIO STATE
MISportsNow

GVSU Beats Ferris State in GLIAC Tournament Semifinals

ALLENDALE – Grand Valley State shutout league rival Ferris State on Friday night in a GLIAC conference tournament semifinal. Taylor Reid scored twice for the Lakers, and Kacy Lauer recorded three assists to pace the GVSU offense. Kennedy Bearden scored the other Laker goal early in the first half, it what would prove to be the game-winner.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

