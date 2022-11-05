Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park police officer, man
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer and a man Saturday in the South Deering neighborhood. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested roughly half an hour after he open fired on a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old bystander in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street, according to Chicago police.
Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing
A teen has been arrested in connection to a West Loop carjacking that resulted in the victim being dragged. her dog that was inside at the time is also still missing.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
Chicago police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside bus station
Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
fox32chicago.com
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking, attacking 54-year-old woman in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a 17-year-old has been charged with carjacking and attacking a woman in the West Loop. Police said the unnamed teenager is facing two felony charges. He is accused of attacking the woman on West Van Buren Street on September 3. Police said he stole her...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a busy Bridgeport grocery store last year. On Nov. 7, 2021, Adrian Soto and his girlfriend drove to a Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Three people - including 15-year-old boy - shot in drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three people were shot in a drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, including a 15-year-old boy. The victims were on South Wolcott near 76th around 2 p.m. when someone in a car started shooting. The 15-year-old was shot in both legs and hospitalized in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
Sources: Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot after traffic crash on South Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire. According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other vehicle pulled out […]
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
wmay.com
Illinois Member Of Proud Boys Pleads Guilty In Capitol Attack
An Illinois man who belongs to the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. 25-year-old James Robert Elliott of Aurora was part of the mob that breached the restricted area of the Capitol grounds on January 6th. Prosecutors say he brandished a flagpole, striking police with it before being forced back by police use of chemical irritants. Afterwards, Elliott texted friends that he had “bonked 2 cops.”
fox32chicago.com
River North shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured, police say
CHICAGO - Gunfire killed one and left three others injured during a fight outside a River North bar early Sunday. Police say the fight, and shooting that followed, happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Four people were shot including a 30-year-old with a gunshot...
5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials
Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
