Rihanna Facing Backlash For Casting Johnny Depp

By Middays with Drew
 2 days ago

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Johnny Depp has been cast in Rihanna’s next Savage v Fenty fashion show.

But not everyone is okay with this. There’s even now a #AbuserxFenty hashtag on Twitter.

One person wrote, “Abusive men in the entertainment industry are not only shielded and given impunity, but actively REWARDED for their actions. Upheld as heroes and icons. This is the sick truth.”

Another said, “Putting Johnny Depp on your show adds ZERO value. Maybe shock value or a slight viral moment. But that’s it. Because the average millennial or generation z aren’t resonating with that man. So..”

One fan said the show should be canceled over this?

What do you think about Johnny in the show?

